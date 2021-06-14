Giant Qld croc once hunted in south east Qld rivers

Crikey! Palaeontologists have found evidence of a giant freshwater crocodile that prowled southeast Queensland rivers millions of years ago.

Based on extensive research into a fossilised partial skull found on the Darling Downs in the 1870s, University of Queensland palaeontologists have estimated the new species of prehistoric crocodile to have been about seven metres long.

They say the skull would have measured 80-90cm in length, including a distinctive long, thin snout.

PhD student Jorgo Ristevski, from UQ's School of Biological Sciences, said the reptile would have been "one of the largest crocs ever to have inhabited Australia".

A new species of large prehistoric croc that roamed southeast Queensland’s waterways millions of years ago has been documented by University of Queensland researchers. Credit: Eleanor Pease.

Mr Ristevski and his PhD supervisor Steven Salisbury have named the crocodile Gunggamarandu maunala, honouring the First Nations peoples of the Darling Downs. The name incorporates words from the languages of the Barunggam and Wakka Wakka nations.

Gunggamarandu means "river boss", while maunala is interpreted as "hole head", in reference to the hole-like openings on the top of the animal's skull, where the jaw muscles were attached.

Dr Salisbury first came across the skull sitting in a drawer at the Queensland Museum, South Bank, in the mid-1990s, when he was studying crocodiles as part of his honours degree.

Little was known about the specimen except it was found somewhere on the Darling Downs in about 1875.

"It really piqued my interest at the time," Dr Salisbury said. "I knew it was unusual and potentially very significant. It's obviously from a very big crocodile. Of all the fossil crocodiles that we've got in Australia, none of them look like that."

He's been working with his PhD student Mr Ristevski to unravel some of the mysteries behind the fossil, having it CT-scanned to help them digitally reconstruct its brain cavity.

They believe the crocodile would have lived between two and five million years ago.

But their most significant discovery is that the fossil belongs to a group of crocodiles known as false gharials or tomistomines.

University of Queensland PhD student Jorgo Ristevski with a fossilised partial skull of a prehistoric crocodile found on the Darling Downs in the 1870s. Photo: supplied.

"It's exciting for us because it's an indication of a whole different group of crocodiles that we had never recorded here before in Australia," Dr Salisbury said.

Only one living species of false gharial, Tomistoma schlegelii, remains. It is listed as vulnerable and is found only on the Malay Peninsula and parts of Indonesia.

Despite Gunggamarandu maunala's huge size - double the size of Australia's biggest modern-day freshwater crocodiles, which grow to about 3m - it would not have been a "man eater".

"It probably would have been more of a specialist fish eater," Dr Salisbury said.

"I don't think it was the sort of croc that would have taken out megafauna, even though it lived alongside them. With the long, narrow snout, that's best suited to catching things in the water rather than launching out of the water and then holding onto them.

"It would have been able to eat fish, frogs, maybe soft-shelled turtles, that kind of stuff."

Originally published as Crikey! Giant Qld croc one of the biggest to ever prowl Australia