Crim avoids police to buy kids gifts with welfare payments

A man who missed his court date avoided handing himself into police because his partner needed his welfare payment to buy Christmas presents for their children.

Aaron James Lydiard, 43, pleaded guilty on December 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of failing to appear in court, along with one count each of driving while disqualified as a repeat unlicensed driver, breaching bail and enter premise and commit indictable offence.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police were called to Burns and Twigg in Parkhurst on February 22 about 10am to two males – including Lydiard — acting suspiciously in the yard.

She said the males were observed in the fenced area trying to run away from police.

Ms Kurtz said that when captured, they told police they were trying to find copper to steal.

Lydiard was on parole and a suspended sentence at the time.

Ms Kurtz said Lydiard was a back seat passenger in a car police intercepted on Razorback Rd at Baree at 5pm on December 15, 2020.

She said Lydiard told police he had missed court as he was late and knew, due to his criminal record, he would be going to prison but his partner needed his welfare payments to buy Christmas presents for their children so he avoided handing himself into police.

Lydiard failed to appear in court on June 23 and September 24.

He also breached bail by failing to report to police 15 times between March 29 and May 21.

Lydiard was busted driving while disqualified by court and was a repeat unlicensed driver when he was intercepted on June 12 at 11.45pm on East St, Mount Morgan, in a Commodore, driving into a driveway.

Ms Kurtz said Lydiard told police at the time a friend had asked him to move the car as people were stealing cars.

Lydiard had a nine-page criminal record and a five-page traffic record.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Lydiard had four children with his defacto partner of 17 years.

He said Lydiard was on Newstart after an accident injured his shoulder and was in the process of applying for disability.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Lydiard to a total seven months prison, disqualified him from driving for two years and set immediate parole eligibility.