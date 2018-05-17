Crim sacks lawyers, calls Judge 'dog' in court

A PRISONER sacked his counsel and called the Rockhampton District Court judge a "dog” yesterday.

Raymond John Weeding's matters were set down for sentence yesterday, however, after conferencing with his solicitor Brian McGowran and barrister Ross Lo Monaco, the parties decided to part ways.

"I've sacked yous,” Weeding called from the dock as Mr Lo Monaco was trying to explain the situation to Judge Michael Burnett.

Weeding then called out he is contesting all matters - the four burglary charges and stealing charge in the Rockhampton court plus two other sets of charges in the Brisbane court.

As he was being escorted out of the dock and back to the watchhouse, Weeding called out to Judge Burnett "go f--- yourself, you dog”.

His matters have been set down for trial later in July.