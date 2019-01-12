Crim told cops he likely committed crimes he couldn't recall

COURT APPEARANCE: Facing more than 30 charges in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Jamie William Lang, 37, conceeded his face tattoos may have prevented him getting work.Photo Contributed

DESPITE a 10-page criminal history, Jamie William Lang comes across as an honest person.

Lang, 39, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday via video from prison, pleading guilty to two break and enter with stealing charges.

Lang told the court after he had been apprehended in Airlie Beach with stolen medals on November 19, he told the arresting officers he may have committed offences that he could not recall.

He said he had been released on parole on November 5 at 4.30pm and was not given any money. He said the parole office was closed for the day and he had kept in isolation for 18 months before his release.

Lang said prison staff had given him a week's worth of sleeping pills and when he arrived at a train station his anxiety levels raised so he took all the pills to calm down.

He said he doesn't recall much of the next week.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Lang broke into a mini movers business and a nearby unit on November 15 at Northgate.

He said Lang stole $1500 cash and documents from the mini movers and left the documents in the unit next door.

Mr Studdert said Lang stole men's clothing from the unit and medals.

The court heard Lang was sentenced for possessing stolen items - the medals - in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on December 13.

Police found five military medals on a chest board, a military bucket hat and a sewing kit in a bag Lang had when they arrested him.

He was sentenced to two months' prison for possession of the medals.

Lang told the Rockhampton court he had an addiction to painkillers and had secured a spot in a rehabilitation centre with the spot only held for him for three weeks.

He told the court he always entered guilty pleas for any offending at the earliest possible option.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke took this and the rehabilitation opportunity into consideration when he ordered Lang to 15 months' prison for the stealing charges - with immediate parole eligibility.