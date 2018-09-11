Crime hotspots targeted in CCTV rollout

SECURITY BLANKET: The new CCTV insatllations in at the Transit Centre in Jonson Street.Photo Christian Morrow / Byron Shire News

CCTV cameras and lighting upgrades will be the focus of Rockhampton Regional Council when applying for a new crime prevention grant.

The Federal Government grant fully funds chosen projects ranging from $1000 to $1 million, aimed at addressing crime and anti-social behaviour in public spaces.

Applications close on September 25, which constricted the number of projects which could potentially be put forward.

Councillors agreed to submit an application to extend CCTV along Victoria Pde from Archer St to North St and in Col Brown Park, where there are no fixed cameras.

Councillor Drew Wickerson said the informal parking area on Meter St near Georgeson Oval on The Range should be considered for future funding schemes, with ongoing reports of crime and anti-social behaviour.

Cr Wickerson's plan for the area involved creating a formal car park on Meter St and adding security lighting for a cost of approximately $30,000.

Fraser Park at the summit of Mount Archer was also raised as a likely contender for future funding.

The discussion comes after steak knives were found in Kershaw Gardens last month, having been left there by a group of people who had attempted to vandalise equipment.

Investigations into that incident are ongoing.

Projects funded under the Safer Communities grants must be completed between January 2019 and March 2020.