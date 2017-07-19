CRIME: Rocky police probe 31 burglaries, break-ins and car thefts

CRIME WAVE: Criminals have been hitting the streets of Rockhampton this month.

TOURISTS travelling through Rockhampton have left the region devastated after falling victim to a trio of thieves.

Police are investigating after a couple travelling from Mackay to the Gold Coast had items stolen from their vehicle when they stopped at a service station on George St, Rockhampton to refuel on July 14.

While refuelling their car, the driver was approached by three persons (one male and two females) of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance who requested to use the victims phone.

After this request was refused, the male of the group asked the victim's wife for change. The couple left the service station and continued on their journey but when they arrived in Gin Gin, they realised a bag was missing from their vehicle.

The Billabong bag which was stolen contained medication, keys, jewellery and cash.

The crime is one of string of offences police are currently investigation with others including burglary, enter with intent, unlawful use of motor vehicle and unlawful entry of motor vehicle.

Burglary

Rosella Court, Norman Gardens: Between July 12 and 13 entry was gained to a residence on Rosella Court through an open garage. Subsequently two unlocked vehicles were entered and a handbag, a credit card, cash, prescription medication and personal documents were stolen. Some of the stolen property was located in Eddie Baker Park.

Between July 12 and 13 entry was gained to a residence on Rosella Court through an open garage. Subsequently two unlocked vehicles were entered and a handbag, a credit card, cash, prescription medication and personal documents were stolen. Some of the stolen property was located in Eddie Baker Park. West St, Allenstown: A residence on West St was broken into between July 9 and 13. A rear window was damaged and the interior of the dwelling was ransacked. Cash, alcohol, jewellery and collector coin books were stolen.

A residence on West St was broken into between July 9 and 13. A rear window was damaged and the interior of the dwelling was ransacked. Cash, alcohol, jewellery and collector coin books were stolen. Berserker St, Berserker: Between July 14 and 15 attempts were made to remove an aluminium strip from a window to a residence on Berserker St before an unknown implement was used to force open a rear door. No entry was gained to the residence and no property was stolen.

Between July 14 and 15 attempts were made to remove an aluminium strip from a window to a residence on Berserker St before an unknown implement was used to force open a rear door. No entry was gained to the residence and no property was stolen. Hindley St, Berserker: Between July 15 and 16 a residence on Hindley St was entered through a closed but unlocked rear door. An iPhone, a wallet, bank cards, drivers license, a Nike cap and cash was subsequently stolen.

Between July 15 and 16 a residence on Hindley St was entered through a closed but unlocked rear door. An iPhone, a wallet, bank cards, drivers license, a Nike cap and cash was subsequently stolen. Kent St, Rockhampton: A residence on Kent St was broken into between June 29 and July 8. Unknown offender/s gained access to the residence by unknown means and stole a laptop.

A residence on Kent St was broken into between June 29 and July 8. Unknown offender/s gained access to the residence by unknown means and stole a laptop. Grevillea Drive, Kawana: A laptop was stolen from a property on Grevillea Dv, on July 7 after entry was gained through a closed but unlocked front door.

A laptop was stolen from a property on Grevillea Dv, on July 7 after entry was gained through a closed but unlocked front door. Livingstone St, Berserker: An iPad and a speaker was stolen from a home on Livingstone St on July 7 after entry was gained through a closed but unlocked front wooden door.

An iPad and a speaker was stolen from a home on Livingstone St on July 7 after entry was gained through a closed but unlocked front wooden door. Fisher St, Koongal: Two mobile phones and some cash were stolen from a residence on Fisher St on July 9. Entry was gained through an unlocked front security screen door. The occupants were home at the time of the offence.

Two mobile phones and some cash were stolen from a residence on Fisher St on July 9. Entry was gained through an unlocked front security screen door. The occupants were home at the time of the offence. Connolly St, Allenstown: On July 9 entry was gained to a residence on Connolly St. An iPhone, handbag, wallet, house and car keys, an insulin pump, a laptop and a portable Eftpos machines were all stolen. The stolen car keys were used to steal a white 2009 Toyota Kluger station wagon, Queensland registration 190 LSA. The victim was at home asleep at the time of the offence.

On July 9 entry was gained to a residence on Connolly St. An iPhone, handbag, wallet, house and car keys, an insulin pump, a laptop and a portable Eftpos machines were all stolen. The stolen car keys were used to steal a white 2009 Toyota Kluger station wagon, Queensland registration 190 LSA. The victim was at home asleep at the time of the offence. Spike St, Berserker: On July 4 a residence on Spike St was broken into with thieves entering the property through a closed but unlocked window. The property appears to have been searched and jewellery and a jar full of coins were stolen.

Enter with intent

Farm St, Kawana: An unknown male offender has removed a tap fitting and copper pipe from the front garden of a business on Farm St and used the items to damage a front door glass panel on July 13. The offender has subsequently reached through to unlock the damaged door and gain entry. The offender has entered the office area of the business and stolen cash. The offender is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, between 170-180cm tall, aged between 25 - 40 years old, having a solid build with dark curly medium length hair and a dark short to medium length goatee. The offender was wearing a light coloured baseball cap, a light coloured t-shirt, darker coloured trousers with horizontal reflective bands around the knee section and running shoes.

An unknown male offender has removed a tap fitting and copper pipe from the front garden of a business on Farm St and used the items to damage a front door glass panel on July 13. The offender has subsequently reached through to unlock the damaged door and gain entry. The offender has entered the office area of the business and stolen cash. The offender is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, between 170-180cm tall, aged between 25 - 40 years old, having a solid build with dark curly medium length hair and a dark short to medium length goatee. The offender was wearing a light coloured baseball cap, a light coloured t-shirt, darker coloured trousers with horizontal reflective bands around the knee section and running shoes. Archer St, Rockhampton: Between July 14 and 15 a residence on Archer St was entered and property was stolen after unknown offender/s kicked a hole in the wall near the rear door of the residence.

Between July 14 and 15 a residence on Archer St was entered and property was stolen after unknown offender/s kicked a hole in the wall near the rear door of the residence. Richardson Rd, Kawana: On July 16 an unknown implement was used to smash the front glass door of a business on Richardson Rd. Attempts were made to jemmy the lock which activated an alarm. Entry was not gained and nil property was stolen.

On July 16 an unknown implement was used to smash the front glass door of a business on Richardson Rd. Attempts were made to jemmy the lock which activated an alarm. Entry was not gained and nil property was stolen. William St, Rockhampton: Attempts were made to gain entry to a business on William St between July 11 and 12. Four wooden doors were damaged with an unknown implement. Entry was not gained.

Attempts were made to gain entry to a business on William St between July 11 and 12. Four wooden doors were damaged with an unknown implement. Entry was not gained. McMurtie St, Kawana: Between June 26 and July 12 entry was gained to a residence on McMurtie Street. A piece of timber was used to to smash the garage glass door. No property was stolen.

Unlawful use of motor vehicle (cars stolen)

Alma St, Rockhampton: Between July 3 and 4 an unlocked vehicle on Alma St was stolen. It is possible the keys were in or near the vehicle. The vehicle has a Queensland registration of 045 IHM and is a white Toyota Avalon sedan.

Between July 3 and 4 an unlocked vehicle on Alma St was stolen. It is possible the keys were in or near the vehicle. The vehicle has a Queensland registration of and is a white Toyota Avalon sedan. Alma St, Rockhampton: A white Ford Falcon sedan, on Alma Street was stolen between July 7 and 13.

A white Ford Falcon sedan, on Alma Street was stolen between July 7 and 13. Ibis Avenue, Kawana: Between July 4-5 a white Toyota Landcruiser utility with a Queensland registration 591 RRR was stolen from Ibis Av.

Unlawful Entry Motor Vehicle

Wiseman St, Kabra: Between June 5 and 6 a vehicle parked outside a property on Wiseman St was broken into and a snorkel cover was removed from the vehicle. Property was also stolen from the house the car was parked outside. Items stolen included an extension ladder, water pump cover, hose, various hand tools, timber scraps and a snorkel top.

Between June 5 and 6 a vehicle parked outside a property on Wiseman St was broken into and a snorkel cover was removed from the vehicle. Property was also stolen from the house the car was parked outside. Items stolen included an extension ladder, water pump cover, hose, various hand tools, timber scraps and a snorkel top. Connemara Drive, Kawana: On July 12 entry a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Connemara Dv. The offender is believed to be an unknown male who is described as being between 17 and 20 years old and of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, had short black hair, wore a red baseball cap, black shirt and shorts and white socks and joggers.

On July 12 entry a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Connemara Dv. The offender is believed to be an unknown male who is described as being between 17 and 20 years old and of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, had short black hair, wore a red baseball cap, black shirt and shorts and white socks and joggers. Albert St, Rockhampton: Between July 16 and 17 an unlocked vehicle in the car park of a hotel on Albert St was broken into and a mobile phone was stolen.

Between July 16 and 17 an unlocked vehicle in the car park of a hotel on Albert St was broken into and a mobile phone was stolen. Gray St, Park Avenue: On July 16 an unknown male offender reached through the partially open rear window of a vehicle parked on Gray St. The offender unlocked the front door and stole property. The male offender was disturbed when the alarm activated and decamped from the scene. The offender is believed to have been wearing dark long shorts, a dark hooded jumper and was wearing joggers.

On July 16 an unknown male offender reached through the partially open rear window of a vehicle parked on Gray St. The offender unlocked the front door and stole property. The male offender was disturbed when the alarm activated and decamped from the scene. The offender is believed to have been wearing dark long shorts, a dark hooded jumper and was wearing joggers. Larnach St, Allenstown: An unlocked vehicle parked on Larnach Street was broken into between July 9 and 12. No property was stolen.

An unlocked vehicle parked on Larnach Street was broken into between July 9 and 12. No property was stolen. North St, West Rockhampton: On July 4 an unlocked vehicle on North St was broken into. Headphones, a purse containing bank and personal cards, and a tablet were stolen from the vehicle.

On July 4 an unlocked vehicle on North St was broken into. Headphones, a purse containing bank and personal cards, and a tablet were stolen from the vehicle. North St, West Rockhampton: Another vehicle was broken into on July 6 at North Street. A handbag was stolen from the unlocked vehicle.

Another vehicle was broken into on July 6 at North Street. A handbag was stolen from the unlocked vehicle. Bawden St, Berserker: Between July 5-6 an unlocked vehicle on Bawden St was broken into and a camera bag and lenses were stolen.

Between July 5-6 an unlocked vehicle on Bawden St was broken into and a camera bag and lenses were stolen. Stumm St, Park Avenue: An unlocked vehicle on Stumm St was broken into between July 8-9. No property was stolen.

An unlocked vehicle on Stumm St was broken into between July 8-9. No property was stolen. Fisher St, Koongal: On July 9 a wallet was stolen from a vehicle on Fisher St.

On July 9 a wallet was stolen from a vehicle on Fisher St. Macaree St, Berserker: A vehicle was unlawfully entered and coins were stolen from the vehicle after the drivers side window of the vehicle was damaged when a rock was used to gain entry.

A vehicle was unlawfully entered and coins were stolen from the vehicle after the drivers side window of the vehicle was damaged when a rock was used to gain entry. Edward St, Berserker: Between July 4 and 5 vehicle on Edward Street was unlawfully entered. The rear passengers side quarter glass was smashed and coins were stolen from the vehicle.

Between July 4 and 5 vehicle on Edward Street was unlawfully entered. The rear passengers side quarter glass was smashed and coins were stolen from the vehicle. Edward St, Berserker: Another vehicle on Edward St was also unlawfully entered after the front passenger window was smashed between July 4 and 5. Car and shop keys were stolen from the vehicle.

Another vehicle on Edward St was also unlawfully entered after the front passenger window was smashed between July 4 and 5. Car and shop keys were stolen from the vehicle. Edward St, Berserker: Between July 4 and 5 entry was unlawfully gained to a third vehicle on Edward St. A passenger window was smashed. Nil property was stolen.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.