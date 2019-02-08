Crime Stoppers closure 'defies belief', says Llew

POLICE Minister Mark Ryan has disputed calls for the State Government to "step up its act" over the impending closure of the Crime Stoppers Queensland call centre.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien and Gympie MP Tony Perrett joined State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington in criticising the Government's "refusal" to provide $250,000 in funding for the call centre.

Mr Ryan insisted the Queensland Police Service "has the capacity to absorb the additional calls and the community should not see any difference in service levels".

Ken Condon, Mick Curran, Rob Lowry, Llew OBrien, Tony Perrett, Jonathon Cowley. Troy Jegers

READ MORE: Gympie drug dealers on notice with new police campaign

"The community can be reassured that the integrity of the existing Crime Stoppers service will be maintained following a decision to transition the contact centre back to Queensland Police," he said.

"(QPS) previously operated the Crime Stoppers call centre and has well-progressed plans in place for the upcoming transition.

"Police have given an assurance that normal business processes will be maintained in terms of the anonymity afforded to callers.

"This government and (QPS) values the Crime Stoppers brand and will continue to work in partnership with the organisation to solve crime."

Mr Ryan said the decision to close the call centre "was made by members of the independent Crime Stoppers Board" and that QPS had extended the date of their call taker job vacancies to allow former Crime Stoppers volunteers to apply.

He said community members could still report crime anonymously on the 1800 333 000 hotline.

Mr O'Brien said the funding decision "defies belief" and would occupy officers "vitally needed at the coalface".

Mr Perrett said the decision was "seriously skewed".

The Premier's office was contacted for comment.