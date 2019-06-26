CRIME WRAP: Blackwater hit by a string of offences

Blackwater officer-in-charge Sergeant Rob Smith with Constable Andre Garbellotto and Constable Sean Mildred.

BLACKWATER has been hit by a string of offences, including, drink driving, traffic offences, theft and domestic violence.

These incidents all took place last week, from June 16 to June 22.

About 1.30pm on June 17, a single car crashed on Comet River Rd, Comet, where a cattle truck had rolled.

As a result of the crash, the 50-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and a number of cattle were killed.

Investigations in relation to this matter are continuing.

Reference: QP1901172582

Between 1am and 2am on June 18, a vehicle was unlawfully entered on Pandanus St, Blackwater.

Property was stolen from within the vehicle.

Investigations in relation to this matter are continuing.

Reference: QP1901175882

Between 8pm on June 17 and 8.40am on June 18, number plates were stolen from a vehicle on Mackenzie St, Blackwater.

Investigations in relation to this matter are continuing.

Reference: QP1901177831

About 9.45pm on June 18, police intercepted a vehicle on Railway St, Blackwater.

It is alleged the 30-year-old male driver of the vehicle was driving with a breath alcohol concentration of 0.106.

He will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on July 5, charged with drink driving.

Reference: QP1901181678

Between 8.35am and 8.54am on June 21, a two vehicle crash has occurred on Mackenzie St, Blackwater.

Investigations in relation to this matter are continuing.

Reference: QP1901197220

Last week, Blackwater Police have also investigated a small number of suspected domestic violence incidents that were reported.

Police would like to thank members of the community who contacted police to report these matters.

"Your support allows police to investigate and take action as required to support and provide protection to victims as well as prosecuting offenders,” Sergeant Rob Smith said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1901172582, QP1901175882, QP1901177831, QP1901181678, QP1901197220.