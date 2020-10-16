Menu
Police are investigating a number of offences.
Crime

CRIME WRAP: Burglary of house on The Range, cars broken into

Melanie Plane
16th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
TWO male offenders allegedly broke into a residence on The Range on Wednesday morning.

Rockhampton Police are investigating after the males used a brick to prop open a gate, allowing a dog to escape, before entering a residence in Cambridge Street between 8am and 11am.

While no property was stolen during the incident, police are seeking assistance identifying the males involved.

The burglary investigation comes as police also probe a number of offences involving stealing from vehicles.

Between October 12 and 14, police say vehicles parked in Brecknell Street at The Range, Hinton Street in Koongal and Murray Street at Allenstown were broken into and had property stolen.

Police encourage members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

