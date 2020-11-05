CRIME WRAP: Cash and phone stolen in business break in

Police are seeking public assistance regarding a number of investigations in the Rockhampton region. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Police are seeking public assistance regarding a number of investigations in the Rockhampton region. Picture: Kevin Farmer

POLICE are seeking public assistance regarding a number of investigations in the Rockhampton region.

Break and enters

It is alleged an unknown offender entered a business on Berserker St, Berserker between November 3 and 4.

A mobile phone and money were allegedly stolen.

The alleged offender is described as a tall, slim man with short dark hair and short dark beard/stubble.

He was wearing a white cap and a white shirt with motif on the front and back in a shield shape, light coloured shorts and Adidas shoes.

In a separate incident, unknown offender(s) allegedly entered two sheds on a Bouldercombe property off Mount Usher Rd between October 25 and 31.

A quantity of property was allegedly stolen.

Stealing from vehicle

It is alleged unknown offender(s) entered a vehicle while the owner was sleeping inside a home on William St, Allenstown between 9-10.30am on October 31.

Tobacco and a wallet were allegedly stolen.

Stealing from a vessel

It is alleged a vessel parked in Macaree St, Berserker was entered between November 2 and 3.

A considerable amount of property was allegedly stolen.

Police believe the unknown offender(s) would have needed a vehicle to remove this amount of equipment and are seeking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious to come forward with information.

Police urge all residents to be vigilant with the security of their property and encourage members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP2002274777, QP2002277531, QP2002279171, QP2002279492.

THIS WEEK’S CRIME WRAPS:

CRIME WRAP: Offenders allegedly ransack boat on Fitzroy

CRIME WRAP: Claims woman ‘relentlessly’ bashed in carjacking