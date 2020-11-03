CRIME WRAP: Claims woman ‘relentlessly’ bashed in carjacking

Police are investigating a number of alleged offences that have occurred in the Rockhampton region in the past week. Picture: Kevin Farmer

ROCKHAMPTON police are investigating a number of alleged offences that have occurred in the region in the past week.

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

A 30-year-old Gracemere man will appear in court after he allegedly drove in a manner deemed dangerous and crashed his vehicle into another vehicle in the Rockhampton City area at 6.20pm yesterday.

The man fled the scene but was found and apprehended by police a short time later.

He was given a Notice to Appear at Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Break and enter offences

Unknown offenders allegedly attempted to gain entry through double glass sliding doors on the bottom floor of a residence in High St, Berserker between October 29 and November 2.

The door frame was damaged, but no property was stolen.

Unknown offender(s) allegedly entered a residence in Rose St, Koongal by unknown means and stole a number of tools between October 24 and November 1.

Forced entry through a back door was the method unknown alleged offender(s) used to enter a residence in Thozet Rd, Koongal between 7.30pm and 8.50pm yesterday.

The offender(s) stole jewellery and personal items.

A business in Dooley St, Park Avenue was entered between November 1 and 2.

Unknown offender(s) gained entry via a side roller door and allegedly stole copper wire.

A 14-year-old Berserker boy was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly broke into a residence on Armstrong St, Berserker and stole a motorbike.

Police allege the boy was seen by the owner who contacted police.

He will appear in Rockhampton Children’s Court at a later date.

Unarmed robbery arrest

Police are investigating following a robbery on November 1 in Berserker.

Police allege a teenage girl organised for the victim of the robbery to pick her up from an address in Rockhampton.

After she got in the vehicle, a young man allegedly reached through the open driver’s window and removed the keys.

He then allegedly punched the victim in the head and shoulder “relentlessly”.

After the assault, the victim left the vehicle, allowing the teenage girl and man to leave in the victim’s vehicle.

A 13-year-old Mount Morgan girl was arrested and will appear in Rockhampton Children’s Court at a later date.

Investigations are ongoing.

Stolen vehicle

The owner of a blue 2000 Honda CV-R station wagon, who misplaced the keys to their vehicle several days ago, has allegedly had his vehicle stolen.

Unknown offender(s) allegedly used the keys to steal the vehicle which was parked in a driveway of a residence in Pattemore St, Kawana at 12.40am on November 3.

The Queensland registration number is 093ZQC.

Stealing from vehicles

Vehicles parked in the following locations have had property stolen from them between October 28 and November 2:

Angela Rd, Rockyview

Richardson Rd, Norman Gardens

Denison St, Depot Hill

Vehicles in the following locations were entered between October 29 and November 1.

Fitzroy River, Rockhampton City

Livingstone St, Berserker

Justin St, Gracemere

Police urge all residents to be vigilant with the security of their property and encourage members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote these reference numbers: QP2002260704, QP2002260870, QP2002262012, QP2002262414, QP2002265913, QP2002266130, QP2002266757.

