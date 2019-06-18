CRIME WRAP: Drink driving, drug possession and hit and run

AN 18-year-old man with a breath alcohol concentration reading of 0.075 was caught by police about 1.30am on June 9 after his vehicle was intercepted on Columba St, Blackwater.

He will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on July 5.

At approximately 9.50pm on June 9, police intercepted and searched a vehicle on Mackenzie St, Blackwater.

It is alleged methylamphetamine and drug utensils were located. A 22-year-old occupant of the car will appear in Blackwater Magistrates Court on July 5.

Between 5.30pm on June 10 and 6.10am on June 11, a hit-and-run occurred on Hibiscus St, Blackwater. A parked trailer was damaged in the crash.

Police are appealing for information to identify the other vehicle involved.

