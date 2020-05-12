CRIME WRAP: Man caught stealing from IGA

These are the crimes that went down in Charleville over the last fortnight.

These are the crimes that went down in Charleville over the last fortnight.

A 47-YEAR-old man has been charged with stealing from Charleville IGA.

On April 26, police received a report of the stealing of goods from the IGA in King Street.

Police attended and began an investigation into the stealing. As a result, a 47-year-old Charleville man was subsequently arrested and issued with a notice to appear in the Charleville Magistrates Court on August 25.

On April 24, police attended an address in King St, Charleville in relation to a complaint of property stolen from the dwelling.

A green and purple ‘Paw Patrol’ bicycle was removed from under the dwelling. Police and Scenes of Crime officers are continuing with this investigation.

Anyone with information can call Charleville Police on 4650 5500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

Lock it or Lose it:

Charleville police are reminding the community to ensure that their houses and vehicles are locked and secured and any valuables removed from within vehicles. As has occurred on a number of occasions within the last fortnight, opportunistic theft occurs when valuables are left in unlocked vehicles or dwellings left insecure.

Traffic Enforcement Operation

Charleville police are continuing with ongoing traffic enforcement operations.

Police will be performing traffic enforcement using mobile radar, patrols, speed camera and random breath and drug drive testing as part of an ongoing commitment to reducing road trauma.

Three traffic infringement notices have been issued for exceeding the speed limit, one for using a mobile phone while driving and one failing to wear a helmet in the last ten days.

A 32-year-old Charleville man was intercepted in King St, Charleville on April 27.

Police conducted a number of inquiries and subsequently arrested and charged the male with unlicensed driving. His vehicle was also impounded for 90 days.

He will appear in the Charleville Magistrates Court on July 27.

Covid-19

As part of the response to Covid-19, police are continuing ongoing planning to maintain frontline capability in supporting Queensland Health and the Government.

Charleville Police are assisting with hard border closures with drivers and passengers being turned around where necessary and enforcement of compliance for self-isolation and mass gatherings.

Police are issuing infringement notices for non-compliance and encourage all members of the community to maintain social distancing and not take part in mass gatherings.

There have been a number of changes easing the restrictions in place by the Chief Medical Officer and Senior Sergeant, Officer in Charge at Charleville police station, Mick Symes encourages everyone to get on to the Queensland Government web site and stay updated with such changes.

Covid19 social distancing rules have not been lifted but remain in place. Police will issue infringement notices where people are blatantly disregarding the social distancing rules.