CRIME WRAP: Man threatened to shoot health company after not getting way

CRIME WRAP: All the crimes that happened in Roma this week.

CRIME WRAP: All the crimes that happened in Roma this week.

ROMA police have been winding down after Maranoa’s busiest weekend of the year with multiple drug and drink driving charges laid, but there have still been a few crimes to keep them on their toes.

Empty threats land court date

A MAN who threatened to shoot people at a health workplace after his anger got the better of him will appear in court next month.

Between the hours of 11am and 11.30am on November 20, a 39-year-old man was speaking to a 54-year-old female from Primary and Community Health on the phone. During the conversation, the man became irate and made threats to her that he would attend the office and shoot people. The employee contacted police who located the offender in his residence on Whip St. He was charged with use of carriage service to make threats and will appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on December 18.

Arrested after RBT

A MAN who was out on multiple warrants has been caught by police after a random breath test.

A vehicle was intercepted on Edwards St at 2.30am on November 20 for the purposes of a random breath test.

The 32-year-old Chinchilla man was identified and found to be wanted on several warrants.

After a search of the man and his vehicle, police located a knife and five hypodermic needles which were not stored correctly.

He was arrested and remaindered in custody for multiple offences, including possessing a knife and breaking bail.

The man is due to appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on December 18.

Still on the search

A SEARCH warrant has come up empty after an informant alerted police to drugs.

Between 2.30-5.30pm on November 18, an informant has told police that a person known to them was smoking a crystal like substance out of a crack pipe.

The informant brought in the item to the police station, and officers searched the residence on Currey St belonging to a 24-year-old female suspect, but nothing was located.

Police investigations are still continuing.

Lock it or lose it

A HOMEOWNER is the latest victim of Roma’s recent spate of break-ins after money was stolen from their purse. Some time between the hours of 10am to 1pm on November 19, a house on Feather St was broken into and $1000 from the homeowner’s handbag was stolen. The occupants weren’t home, but believe they left the property insecure before leaving, as there was no sign of forced entry. Police are reminding the community to prevent thefts by ensuring homes and cars are locked at all times. Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.