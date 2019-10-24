CRIME WRAP: Many offences committed in Blackwater

PROPERTY damage, disturbances, drink driving, unregistered driving, theft, crashes and domestic violence offences have all occurred in Blackwater in the past week.

At approximately 2.30am on October 14, it is alleged property was damaged at an address on Capricorn Highway, Bluff. It is further alleged that the offenders have driven over a number of gardens and plants at the address causing damage.

Police were called to attend a disturbance on Acacia St, Blackwater, at 11.50pm on October 14, where it is alleged a person was yelling in the street. Police attended and arrested a 39-year-old Blackwater man for public nuisance and two counts of obstructing police. He will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on November 1.

A vehicle intercepted on Bauman Way, Blackwater at 10.04pm on October 15. The driver, a 44-year-old Blackwater man recorded a breath alcohol concentration of 0.066 and will now appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on November 1.

An unregistered and uninsured vehicle was intercepted at 4.50pm on October 16. The driver, a 38-year-old Nebo man was issued with infringement notices.

Between 8pm and 10.20pm on October 17, it is alleged a property on Taurus Street, Blackwater was unlawfully entered. A white Toyota LandCruiser utility was stolen from the driveway after keys were stolen from within the house. The vehicle was then involved in a single vehicle traffic crash on Columba St, Blackwater, where the vehicle rolled onto its side. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene.

Further police investigations are continuing and police are appealing for information from the public.

Another break in occurred between 4am on October 6 and 4.30pm on October 20, at Doon St, Blackwater with property stolen. It is further alleged that property was stolen from within the dwelling.

Between 4pm on September 23 and 3pm on October 16, property was allegedly stolen from an address on Blain St, Blackwater.

During the week, Blackwater Police were called to attend a number of alleged domestic violence incidents. Police took appropriate action to ensure victims are protected and offenders are held to account. Police would like to thank members of the community who contacted police to report these matters.