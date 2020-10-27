CRIME WRAP: Multiple break and enters in Rockhampton City

Police are investigating a number of alleged break and enters that have occurred in Rockhampton City over the past week. Picture: Kevin Farmer

POLICE are investigating a number of alleged break and enters that have occurred in Rockhampton City over the past week.

A 55-year-old Allenstown man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly entered a business on George St.

Police allege the man was detected quickly by staff after entering the business.

He was due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

In a separate incident, unknown offender/s allegedly entered an underground car park of an apartment complex on Victoria Pde between 9am and 11am on October 24.

Police allege the offender/s stole a 2020 beige Giant Roam 4 bicycle.

A home on Richardson Rd, Norman Gardens,

Break and enter, Norman Garden was also allegedly entered between October 20 and October 24, by unknown offender/s damaging a door.

No property was stolen during this incident.

Police encourage members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.