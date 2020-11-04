Menu
Police are urging Rockhampton residents to be vigilant with the security of their property. Picture: Supplied
CRIME WRAP: Offenders allegedly ransack boat on Fitzroy

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
4th Nov 2020 11:00 AM
POLICE are urging Rockhampton residents to be vigilant with the security of their property after a vehicle was allegedly attempted to be entered last night.

Police allege a vehicle parked in Alma St, Rockhampton City was attempted to be entered between 7.45pm and 8pm.

The vehicle was not damaged during the attempt.

CRIME WRAP: Claims woman ‘relentlessly’ bashed in carjacking

In a separate incident, a vessel moored in the Fitzroy River was boarded and a large amount of property was allegedly stolen between September 30 and November 1.

Police remind residents that by ensuring homes and vehicles are locked and property secured, the likelihood of becoming a victim of an opportunist crime will decrease.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

