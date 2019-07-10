CRIME WRAP: Police appeal for community assistance

BLACKWATER has been hit by a string of offences, including property offences and theft, and police are appealing for community assistance.

The incidents took place last week, from June 30 to July 6.

Between 9.30-10pm on June 30, a wallet was lost on Railway St.

Police allege suspects have then used the stolen credit card to make a fraudulent transaction at a business on Railway St a short time later.

Investigations are ongoing.

Reference: QP1901265717 and QP1901288983

Between 11-11.30am on July 4, a vehicle was unlawfully entered on Sandalwood St.

Property was stolen from inside the vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing.

Reference: QP1901285669

About 1.25am on July 5, police intercepted a vehicle on Hunter St.

Police allege the 19-year-old man driving the vehicle had a suspended licence.

He will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on July 26, charged with driving whilst suspended.

Reference: QP1901289697

Between 7pm on July 4 and 6.45am on July 6, a green Toyota utility vehicle was stolen from Blain St. The vehicle has since been located.

Investigations are ongoing.

Reference: QP1901297853

Between 7.40pm on July 5 and 7am on July 6, a dwelling was unlawfully entered on Blain St.

Property was stolen from inside the dwelling.

Investigations are ongoing.

Reference: QP1901297869

Between 7pm on July 5 and 6am on July 6, a vehicle was unlawfully entered on Blain St.

Property was stolen from within the vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing.

Reference: QP1901297879

About 9.54pm on July 5, police intercepted a vehicle on Mackenzie St, Blackwater.

Police allege the 24-year-old man driving the vehicle was unlicensed and had a breath alcohol concentration of 0.036.

He will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on July 26, charged with unlicensed driving and drink driving.

Reference: QP1901296540

Blackwater police have their eye on a small number of offenders unlawfully entering vehicles and dwellings.

Officer-in-charge Sergeant Rob Smith said these offenders are primarily targeting unsecured property.

"Police are appealing for the community to help us by increasing property security,” Sgt Smith said. "This can be achieved through ensuring your homes and vehicles are locked, property including wallets and phones are not left in vehicles, there is security lighting around your home or where your vehicle is parked and, if possible, CCTV systems are installed.

"While nobody has the right to enter your home or business, these tips may assist in deterring opportunistic property crime.”

Sgt Smith said police had made a number of arrests in relation to property crime offences and assistance had been provided by the community.

"We have a number of leads in relation to the current offences and we again appeal for information from the community and your continued support to prevent property crime in Blackwater.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1901265717, QP1901285669, QP1901288983, QP1901289697, QP1901296540, QP1901297853, QP1901297869, QP1901297879.