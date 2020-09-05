Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CRIME WRAP: Rockhampton Police have provided a summary of notable criminal incidents which occurred over the past week.
CRIME WRAP: Rockhampton Police have provided a summary of notable criminal incidents which occurred over the past week.
News

CRIME WRAP: Rocky police follow up wilful damage, stealing

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
5th Sep 2020 11:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE work of a Queensland Police Officer is sadly never ending as the latest Rockhampton crime summary will attest.

Local Sergeant Jode Fernie said police were following up on a number of recent incidents.

Wilful damage

Sergeant Fernie said police charged a 22-year-old Koongal man with wilful damage.

“Police allege that the man threw a rock at a parked vehicle in Bawden Street, Berserker, at about 10.25am yesterday morning which caused the windscreen to smash,” she said.

The man will appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 28.

Stealing

“Unknown offender/s have allegedly used bolt or wire cutters to cut 180 metres of eight-foot tata chain link fencing from fence poles, resulting in the fencing being stolen,” she said.

“This occurred between August 24 and August 31 from an address in Parkhurst. Investigations are continuing.

Stealing from vehicles

Vehicles parked in the following location had property stolen from them between August 6 and September 3.

  • Georgia Drive, Parkhurst
  • Housden Street, Frenchville
  • Rockonia Road, Koongal

Police urge all residents to be vigilant with the security of their property.

By ensuring homes and vehicles are locked and property secured it will decrease the likelihood of becoming a victim of an opportunist crime.

Police encourage members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour.

If you would like to view crime within your area please click on the following link:

http://www.police.qld.gov.au/forms/CrimeStatsDesktop.asp

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

crime summary crime wrap rockhampton police tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS: Why are COVID-19 deaths exempt from post-mortems?

        Premium Content LETTERS: Why are COVID-19 deaths exempt from post-mortems?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        MAYOR’S COLUMN: The future of Rockhampton Airport

        Premium Content MAYOR’S COLUMN: The future of Rockhampton Airport

        Opinion “We are one of the cheapest airports for general aviation parking on the east coast...

        Tesla in running to supply Rocky’s ‘big battery’ project

        Premium Content Tesla in running to supply Rocky’s ‘big battery’ project

        News $50m Como Battery Project will provide vital support for power grid

        14 dream homes for sale at the Capricorn Coast right now

        Premium Content 14 dream homes for sale at the Capricorn Coast right now

        Property From absolute waterfront properties to secluded retreats, here are 14 of the most...