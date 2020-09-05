CRIME WRAP: Rocky police follow up wilful damage, stealing

CRIME WRAP: Rockhampton Police have provided a summary of notable criminal incidents which occurred over the past week.

THE work of a Queensland Police Officer is sadly never ending as the latest Rockhampton crime summary will attest.

Local Sergeant Jode Fernie said police were following up on a number of recent incidents.

Wilful damage

Sergeant Fernie said police charged a 22-year-old Koongal man with wilful damage.

“Police allege that the man threw a rock at a parked vehicle in Bawden Street, Berserker, at about 10.25am yesterday morning which caused the windscreen to smash,” she said.

The man will appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 28.

Stealing

“Unknown offender/s have allegedly used bolt or wire cutters to cut 180 metres of eight-foot tata chain link fencing from fence poles, resulting in the fencing being stolen,” she said.

“This occurred between August 24 and August 31 from an address in Parkhurst. Investigations are continuing.

Stealing from vehicles

Vehicles parked in the following location had property stolen from them between August 6 and September 3.

Georgia Drive, Parkhurst

Housden Street, Frenchville

Rockonia Road, Koongal

Police urge all residents to be vigilant with the security of their property.

By ensuring homes and vehicles are locked and property secured it will decrease the likelihood of becoming a victim of an opportunist crime.

Police encourage members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour.

If you would like to view crime within your area please click on the following link:

http://www.police.qld.gov.au/forms/CrimeStatsDesktop.asp

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.