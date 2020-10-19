Menu
A series of crimes have taken place across the Rockhampton region this past week.
CRIME WRAP: Teen boy allegedly destroys parts of property

kaitlyn smith
19th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
A SERIES of crimes across Central Queensland this past week have police once again urging locals to adequately secure their property.

This past Sunday police charged a teenage boy with wilful damage after he allegedly destroyed parts of a Yeppoon property.

It is alleged the 13-year-old boy damaged both internal areas of the residence, as well as some household items during the incident.

The young boy is expected to front Yeppoon Children’s Court today.

A number of break and enters also targeted both businesses and private residences at the weekend.

Police allege an unknown number of offenders entered a Musgrave St business at Berserker between October 14 and 15.

An unlocked vehicle was entered by an unknown number of offenders at the weekend.
READ MORE: Man charged after attempted stabbing at Rocky home
READ MORE: Rocky outlaw motorcycle gang members charged in police bust

READ MORE: CRIME WRAP: Burglary of house on The Range, cars broken into

It is understood the door sustained some damage upon entry.

Further damage was also incurred during the incident, though no property was stolen.

On Saturday, however, two separate incidents now have police appealing for public assistance.

Between 2.30pm and 4pm on October 16, offenders entered a Cahill St residence at Kawana.

It is believed no property was removed from the home.

The second brazen, daylight crime resulted in a number of food items being stolen from a Campbell St property.

Fortunately, no damage occurred to the property.

An unlocked vehicle parked at Edington Street, Berserker was also entered between October 17 and 18 by an unknown number of offenders.

It is unknown at this time whether any property was removed from the vehicle.

