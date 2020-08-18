Crimes Rockhampton police are investigating right now

ROCKHAMPTON police are investigating a number of alleged offences that have occurred in the region this month.

Burglaries

About 5am on August 13, unknown offenders have attempted to enter a residence in Plahn St, Frenchville.

The offenders smashed a window but left the residence when seen by the victim.

One of the offenders is described as Aboriginal in appearance, between 20 to 30 years old, tattoos on arms and legs that appeared to have minimal detail or faded, clean shaven, average height, proportionate build and wearing red shoes.

The second offender is described as having a fair complexion, average height and proportionate build, wearing a red shirt.

If you have any information about this offence, contact police.

Enter with intent

Between June 12 and August 14, unknown offenders entered two storage units located in Johnson Rd, Gracemere.

Property stolen included a drone, ATN series night vision rifle scope, and two cameras.

If you have any information about this offence or the location of the stolen items, contact police.

Entry to motor vehicles

Vehicles in the following streets have been entered between August 1-16:

Penlington St, The Range.

Talford St, The Range.

Denham St, Allenstown.

Turner Rd, Wandal.

Property was stolen from the vehicles on each occasion.

Police urge all residents to ensure homes and vehicles are locked and property secured to decrease the likelihood of becoming a victim of an opportunistic crime.

Break and enters

Between August 15-17, unknown offenders cut the kitchen security screen and smashed a glass louvre to unlawfully enter a business in Upper Dawson Rd, The Range.

No property was stolen, however the offenders caused damage to the front door.

Police believe nearby residents may have heard smashing glass or witnessed suspicious activity in the area.

If you have any information, contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

Another business in Bolsover St, Rockhampton City, was also unlawfully entered between August 15-17, by damaging a door.

As a result, the offenders also gained access to the neighbouring business.

No property was stolen.

Stealing

Between 10pm and 12am on August 15, a wallet was stolen from a table at a business in East St, Rockhampton City.

Offenders used the bank cards in the wallet to make fraudulent transactions at various businesses.

Police urge all residents to be vigilant with the security of their property and encourage members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote these reference numbers: QP2001696417, QP2001704309, QP2001705740, QP2001718449, QP2001718607, QP2001719449, QP2001725857, QP2001726927, QP2001728315.