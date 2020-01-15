Crimes solved but vigilance still required

PREVENTION: Acting Senior Sergeant Amanda Warby is calling on residents to secure their property to prevent opportunistic crime.

YEPPOON police are working hard to resolve crime on the Capricorn Coast and ask residents to remain vigilant by following a few simple steps to ensure your safety and the safety of your property.

Acting Senior Sergeant Amanda Warby said on the night and early morning of January 1–2, several Yeppoon homeowners were victims of property crime.

One resident had their vehicle stolen after car keys were taken during a break and enter to their home.

“On January 3, police located the offender and Yeppoon Criminal Investigation Branch charged the offender with several offences and all matters are now solved,” Sen-Sgt Warby said.

“If a crime occurs at your home, please ensure where possible to leave any evidence in exactly the same manner as you found it. Police scene-of-crime officers will attend and take fingerprints, DNA evidence and photographs. This is vital evidence to assist police in charging offenders.

“Police are regularly being notified of information being posted on social media. Please report all crimes to police and if a crime is happening now, call 000. If not, Policelink 131 444 or the app.

“If you don’t report these offences, police are not aware of crime happening and are unable to respond.”

Sen-Sgt Warby said police asked the community to stay vigilant to avoid property crime.

“Homes with windows or doors left open or unsecured are more likely to attract a potential burglar,” she said.

“Similarly, curtains closed during the day and mail left to accumulate will indicate you are not home and increase your risk of an opportunistic break-in.

“Thieves are often looking for cash or credit cards, small valuable items and electronic items which can be quickly sold for cash.

“Thieves also target car keys which are left in sight. Always ensure your car and house keys are secured and stored out of sight. In the event they are stolen, have the locks replaced or keyless security reprogrammed immediately.”

Visit www.police.qld.gov.au for more information.

PREVENTING CRIME AT HOME