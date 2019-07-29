Criminal activity cripples Rocky horse business

Community shows support for Steven May and Kenny The Clydesdale after the carrot fridge was stolen.

Community shows support for Steven May and Kenny The Clydesdale after the carrot fridge was stolen. Allan Reinikka ROK100719akenny3

ROCKHAMPTON cult figure Kenny the Clydesdale has unveiled his new diet and the main ingredient is community support.

Friends and strangers from across the town have rallied behind Capricorn Carriages after the fridge used to store carrots for the horses was stolen about a month ago.

READ: Thieves deprive Kenny the Clydesdale of his favourite treat

More than $600 has been raised to buy Kenny a new fridge, but funds were still a long way off being able to replace the stolen items.

The thieves stole a 110-litre Waeco fridge and battery packs from the back of owner Steve May's ute parked in his Berserker backyard.

Valued at $2,000, the theft is a substantial hit to the business, which is subsidised by Mr May's day job.

"We don't have the money to replace it,” Mr May said.

He said the community spirit put a trot back in the step of his horses but the theft could continue to affect their lives.

"As soon as the weather seems to warm up it's only a matter of hours before the carrots seem to get greasy (and begin to spoil),” Mr May said.

Operating without a fridge during winter was manageable for the business but once summer hits the warmer weather makes keeping carrots for more than a day almost impossible.

Mr May said receiving help was an uncomfortable feeling but he had no other option.

"I'm old school I don't really like asking for charity. We've always got by ourselves but we are not in the position to be replacing that stuff,” he said.

The business not only took a hit during the theft, it were also scammed out of hundreds of dollars just a matter of days after losing the fridge.

In reaction to the theft Mr May purchased security cameras off an online website but later discovered he was scammed, which saw him lose another $500.

Good samaritans have donated to Kenny's fridge fund bucket, which is located on East St on Friday night when the clydesdales pull their cart across the streets of Rockhampton.

Mr May said an anonymous donor contributed several hundred dollars to the fund.

"Support is second to none,” he said.

A total of 16 people have also raised more than $500 by donating to the Go Get Me Carrots Go Fund Me page - the target is $2,000.