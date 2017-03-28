29°
News

Criminal family affair: Brutal attack ends in jail

Chloe Lyons
| 28th Mar 2017 5:45 AM
Brent William Ibbotson and his mother, Leanne Otto.
Brent William Ibbotson and his mother, Leanne Otto. Facebook

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWO men will spend time behind bars after an assault over an excavator which left a man with metal plates in his face.

A jury found the pair guilty of grievous bodily harm in Gladstone District Court earlier this month, but they were sentenced yesterday in the Rockhampton District Court, supported by a gallery full of friends and family.

Brent William Ibbotson, 24, was the principal offender and actually struck the complainant.

His mother, Leanne Otto, and her father-in-law, Arthur Graham Otto, 79, were also charged with grievous bodily harm for aiding the crime through encouragement.

Mrs Otto pleaded guilty in Gladstone Court and was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment, suspended immediately.

Their victim Robert Polley, 62, was in a civil dispute with the defendants' family at the time of the incident over the Otto's excavator, which he'd agreed to take ownership of after their earthmoving business failed.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker told the court the trio, along Michael Ashman, went to Mr Polley's Calliope property on February 11, 2013, to steal the excavator back.

When Mr Polley tried to stop them, Ibbotson hit him to the left side of his face.

The injuries required Mr Polley to be treated in a Brisbane hospital and have titanium plates fitted.

During the trial, Mrs Otto gave evidence against her son and said she saw him hit Mr Polley, after he allegedly raised his fist at her in an attempt to punch her.

Mr Polley also gave evidence at the trial, but testified he didn't see who hit him, but he heard Mr Otto say something to the effect of "get him" as he was being assaulted.

Ibbotson's defence barrister, Maree Willey said due to contradictions in the evidence, it was possible her client hadn't hit Polley, it may have been his mother or Ashman who caused the injuries.

Judge Michael Burnett rejected this claim on the basis it had not been discussed during the trial.

Otto's deference barrister, Jordan Ahlstrand, told the court his elderly client suffered from various health issues and required 11 medications a day, meaning prison would be difficult for him.

The court heard neither man showed remorse for their actions or cooperated with police.

Judge Burnett sentenced Ibbotson to 18 months imprisonment to be suspended after nine months with an operational period of three years.

Otto received 18 months imprisonment to be suspended after five months with an operational period of three years.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  assault crime gladstone district court grievous bodily harm rockhampton district court

WARNING: Cyclone Debbie brings storms, 125km/hr winds to CQ

WARNING: Cyclone Debbie brings storms, 125km/hr winds to CQ

A SEVERE weather warning for damaging wind gusts in excess of 125kmh has been issued for people in parts of the Central Coast, Whitsundays and Capricornia.

WATCH: Mackay residents told to evacuate to Rocky

EVACUATE: Up to 25,000 Mackay residents have been told to head south to Rockhampton.

Escalated pleas for residents to escape incoming Cyclone Debbie

Rocky industry prepares for Cyclone Debbie

The Gladstone Ports Corporation has recorded a record amount of tonnages for the 2015-16 year.

PORTS and industry are preparing for a Category 4 Clyclone debbie.

BREAKING: Warning as Cyclone Debbie system redirects to CQ

Meteye Data on the BoM website reveals Cyclone Debbie has redirected south.

BOM expects the Cyclone Debbie system to hit Central Queensland.

Local Partners

Criminal family affair: Brutal attack ends in jail

A man, his mother and her father-in-law all had a hand in the assault of a man over an excavator

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Cyclone preparation: How to avoid the emergency room

Doctors and nurses pushing patient on gurney through emergency room

Public reminded to use common sense when using emergency services

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRRED: Jasmine Rout , Simon Roe and other CQUniversity Hospitality students will serve up martinis at a Martini Sampler Session at the Willby's Training Restaurant this weekend.

There's something for everyone happening in CQ

Why theatre couple are spellbound by Rocky musical scene

Emma McGuire as Galinda and Amanda Hock as Elphaba in Rockhampton's upcoming production of Wicked.

The power couple behind Wicked talk about why they love Rocky

GIG GUIDE: Check out what's live and local

HIGH NOTE: Larren Bean will play three shows across the region this weekend.

There's three days of Rocky's finest to enjoy

HEARTBREAK: M'boro farmer misses out on love on reality show

Hearts broke when Sean Hollands was rejected by his bride Susan Rawlings on Married at First Sight.

MKR recap: The one where they actually get around to cooking

It’s amazing. They’re actually doing some cooking on this episode.

IT’S been nine weeks and the MKR teams shock us by actually cooking.

Controlling groom flips on wife

Nadia panics about Anthony’s backflip on Married At First Sight.

MAFS’ Anthony has backflipped, and his wife is about to crack.

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Broadway musical Kinky Boots coming to Queensland

Callum Francis and Toby Francis in a scene from the musical Kinky Boots.

High-heeled musical hit struts into Brisbane from August 2017.

Justice League drops new trailer

The Justice League, from left, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa.

Are fans going to be happy with DC's newest installment?

‘I don’t know if I’ll tour again’

ADELE has dropped a bombshell as she finished her New Zealand tour.

969m2 Vacant Block in Nth Rocky CBD

57 Elphinstone Street, Berserker 4701

Residential Land One of the last Vacant Blocks available in North Rockhampton Business Distrct ... $270,000

One of the last Vacant Blocks available in North Rockhampton Business Distrct - LARGE FLAT 969m2 Block - PRICED TO SELL - this is ECONOMIC advantage! - Nestled...

Ultra-Modern Kitchen, New Ensuite and In-Ground Pool

331 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $429,000

What a truly unique property! This home is jam packed full of character, once you step inside the front door you will be in awe of its sheer beauty. This location...

Family Home with Sparkling Pool

12 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 3 $339,000

You will not believe your eyes when you see this beautifully presented low-set brick home at this very affordable price. Positioned in a quiet, family friendly...

Peaceful Glenlee Escape perfect for the Entire Family!

64 Neilsen Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 3 1 4 $449,000

Welcome to this fantastic family home with a solid brick construction, it features everything you and your family need. Located in Glenlee on a 6429m2 allotment...

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

18 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Positioned in a quiet, convenient location is where you will find this immaculately presented family home. Step inside and be greeted by a nice sized media room...

Motivated Vendor, Bring Me Your Offer!!

25 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $469,000

Unmistakeably one of the most sought after positions in Frenchville this double story brick and tiled residence will meet all those family requirements. * Large...

Brilliant Affordable Family Home - Be Quick- Only $199,000!

274 Berserker Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $199,000

Ready to Own your Own Home or looking for a Brilliant Investment Property - be very quick to snap up this very tidy, affordable and very well presented home at...

Discover the Good Life Today

63 Valley Park Road, Zilzie 4710

Residential Land This block of land presents a fantastic opportunity to build a remarkable ... $89,000

This block of land presents a fantastic opportunity to build a remarkable family home in a desirable, peaceful setting. This 794 sqm level block is set with a...

Neat &amp; Complete!

35 Stevenson Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 1 2 $375,000

Enjoy Coastal living at an affordable price in this fantastic Barlows Hill property just a few minutes from Farnborough Beach! Sea breezes flow through the home...

Central Location with a Pool &amp; Shed!

47 Tasman Crescent, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 $470,000

Fully functional family home with a pool, shed and plenty of yard space left for the kids to run and play! Backing onto natural bushland with close proximity to...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Sandy seaside luxury escape you have to see

ULTIMATE ESCAPE: This seaside mini-mansion offers oodles of luxury.

Beach front property on the market for $1.25M

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Hot property: View from the top of Rocky

28 King St, The Range is on the market for $920,000.

360-degree views meet classical Queenslander

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!