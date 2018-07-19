Menu
Family brawl at soccer game
Crime

Criminal lawyer in alleged violent soccer brawl

by TRICIA HAMILTON
19th Jul 2018 9:25 AM
A PROMINENT criminal lawyer was allegedly involved in a domestic violence brawl with her former father in law at her children's soccer match.

Ljupka Subeska, 37, allegedly confronted Mile Dimovski, 62, on the sidelines of a soccer gala day at Rockdale on Sunday when the brawl broke out.

Mobile phone footage captures the moment Subeska allegedly slaps Dimovski before he retaliates by grabbing her hair and hitting her just after 9am.

Two men standing next to the pair also start trading blows as others try to break up the brawl in front of shocked parents and children.

Several pick up their children to shield them from the violent scuffle.

A grandfather and a mother have been charged over a shocking soccer brawl. Picture: Channel 7
Police charged both Subeska and Dimovski with affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Interim Apprehended Violence Orders have also been issued by police for the pair.

Dimovski appeared in court on Wednesday and told reporters the matter will be heard in court and would not comment further. Subeska will appear next month.

Subeska, who lists herself online as the Solicitor Director at NSW Criminal Lawyers, recently defended Joshua Baines who is one of the men accused of murdering Sydney mafiaso boss Pasquale Barbaro.

Lawyer Ljupka Subeska
The soccer brawl was in front of children at Rockdale on the weekend. Picture: Channel 7
She is also a television commentator appearing regularly on A Current Affair and has also written for the Sunday Telegraph about tougher laws around non-conviction records.

"I learned quickly over the years that the best policy is to under promise and over deliver, so that's exactly what I do," she wrote in 2016.

Subeska appeared on Seven News after the James Packer and David Gyngell punch-up, saying she didn't believe the brawl would result in a charge despite the video evidence that stacked up against them.

Police are asking for anyone else with footage from the brawl to contact St George Police.

