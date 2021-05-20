Criminal lawyer opens her own practice in CQ

Criminal lawyer Samantha Legrady recently opened the doors of Legrady Law in Rockhampton. Picture: Contributed

A criminal lawyer is making her mark in the legal sector by launching her own practice in Rockhampton.

Samantha Legrady recently opened the doors of Legrady Law, a firm specialising in criminal and traffic law.

Ms Legrady said her new venture was another career goal she could tick off her bucket list.

The mother of five said she hoped by running her own firm she could enjoy a better work-life balance.

“I am very passionate about my children, family and my job, and love being a criminal lawyer,” she said.

“I decided starting my own firm would mean I could have a better work-life balance so I could do both well.”

She said becoming a lawyer was a childhood dream of hers.

However, she said it took until later in life for that dream to become a reality, enrolling as part of CQ University’s first-ever Bachelor of Law cohort.

“My dream was always to study law, however, I was fortunate to work from home while raising my children, and then when the online degree at CQU became available at the end of 2010, I thought ‘why not apply?’” she said.

“And, sure enough, in January 2011 I was accepted.

“Over the next three years, I studied hard, raised my beautiful five children and graduated as the first intake of the degree and gave the student speech at graduation – a moment in my life I will cherish and never forget.”

She said she was inspired to enter the world of criminal law by her grandfather, who was a Doctor of Criminal Law in Hungary.

“I wanted to advocate for those who didn’t have a voice or needed someone to speak for them and help and defend them,” she said.

“I absolutely love advocacy. As a kid apparently mum and dad couldn’t keep me quiet.

“I also find representing people in their most difficult or darkest time so important.

“Of course, it doesn’t mean I agree with what they have done, but I do believe everyone has the human right to be represented and provided with good legal advice.

“Providing good, sound and realistic advice is so much appreciated, even when someone is looking at a lengthy term of imprisonment.”

She said she had been afforded sound counsel throughout her career by her mentor Justice Michael Kirby.

“I have been very fortunate to have had great employers, friends at the Bar and other colleagues,” she said.

“Rockhampton is very collegial in our legal community.”

She said she also had the privilege of handing on her love of law to her daughter Joanna, who was recently admitted to the Bar.

“My third eldest was admitted in the Supreme Court in Brisbane on April 12 this year,” she said.

“The Honourable Chief Justice Catherine Holmes also mentioned at the admission that it was special for a mother to move her daughter’s admission, something that wouldn’t have happened 20 years ago.

“It was very special, and I was very honoured.”

She said her Graduation Day was one of the best days of her life and was thankful to have been supported by CQ University over the years.

“To be part of a university that encourages all to study, no matter age, gender, or ethnicity, makes me proud,” she said.

“I hope my journey can encourage women, mums and mature age students, to show they can do anything they desire.”