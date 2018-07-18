Criminal's confession: I have no respect for authority

A GLADSTONE man who left home at 13 after falling in with the wrong crowd racked up 24 charges in two years, including drugs, theft, break and enter and breaching bail conditions.

Kevin Douglas Anderson, 25, pleaded guilty to the charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court last month.

The court heard three of the charges were in relation to receiving tainted property - fishing gear, Go Pro, laptop, generator and sunglasses.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Anderson's criminal history was littered with like nature offences of drugs, stealing and not complying with bail conditions.

"It shows that you are recidivist,” Magistrate Jeff Clarke said.

"It seems to me that you just completely disregard court orders and disregard authorities.”

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Anderson lived with his mother until he was 13 and admits he fell in with the wrong crowd around this time.

He then started having no respect for authority, Ms Legrady said.

She said he started drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes at age 12 and 13 and moved onto speed and morphine at 16 and 17-years-old.

Ms Legrady said after a mate died from a morphine overdose, Anderson stopped using it.

"The issue for him is alcohol,” she said.

"When he drinks, he has periods where he blacks out.”

Ms Legrady said he had also been diagnosed with ADHD, autism, OCD and panic attacks.

Mr Clarke ordered Anderson to a head sentence of 14 months with parole eligibility on June 29 next year.