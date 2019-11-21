Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BLACKWATER POLICE: Constable Shane Spiers and officer-in-charge of Blackwater Police Sergeant Rob Smith.
BLACKWATER POLICE: Constable Shane Spiers and officer-in-charge of Blackwater Police Sergeant Rob Smith.
News

Criminals continue to wreak havoc despite police patrols

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
21st Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BLACKWATER homeowner Kristy Campbell was robbed while she slept on the evening of November 3 but she wasn’t the only victim, with four juveniles wreaking havoc across the town.

At least 16 vehicles and cars were broken into on November 3 with property stolen and damaged in the process.

After failing to locate the perpetrators on November 3, police launched an operation on November 4 to catch the criminals.

Plain clothes officers joined uniformed patrols in the search they conducted in vehicles and foot.

After consulting the community, four males aged between 12 and 17 were charged on November 4 for multiple property offences in Blackwater, Yeppoon, Woorabinda and Rockhampton.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with four counts of unlawful use of motor vehicle, three counts of burglary, two counts of enter premises and one count each of wilful damage and trespass.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with three counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary and enter premises and one count each of wilful damage.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with two counts of unlawful use of motor vehicle and one count each of enter premises and trespass.

A 12-year-old boy was charged with two counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary and one count of enter premises.

Despite the police action, the criminals weren’t deterred later in the week, with another three properties broken into between November 6 and 7.

If you have any information about the following, contact police on Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

  • A Seeman St property was unlawfully entered and a vehicle was stolen on November 3 about 11am.
  • A Schotia St property was unlawfully entered and a vehicle was stolen throughout the day on November 3.
  • A Pendula Lane property was unlawfully entered and a vehicle was stolen on November 3 about 830pm.
  • A Walsh Ave property was unlawfully entered and property was stolen on November 3 about 11pm.
  • A Macdonald Crescent property was unlawfully entered on November 3 about 9pm.
  • A Stower Street property was unlawfully entered on November 3 about 8pm.
  • Three Deacon Drive properties was unlawfully entered and property was stolen between November 1 and November 4.
  • A Bottletree Ave property was unlawfully entered and property was stolen between November 3 and November 5.
  • A Myall St property was unlawfully entered and property was stolen between November 1 and November 5.
  • A Fern St property was unlawfully entered and property was stolen between November 4 and November 6.
  • Five vehicles parked on Wey St and Pendula Lane were unlawfully entered and was property stolen on November 3.
  • A Eucalyptus St property was unlawfully entered and property was stolen on November 6.
  • A Yeates Ave property was unlawfully entered and property was stolen on November 7.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Trespass while ‘hiding’ out

        premium_icon Trespass while ‘hiding’ out

        News A MAN was “walking in bushland” when he saw some cars, feared they contained outlaw motorcycle gang members that were “after him”, so he trespassed onto a highly...

        How Patricia’s diagnosis changed how people saw her

        premium_icon How Patricia’s diagnosis changed how people saw her

        News ‘Most people think your stupid because you’re in a wheelchair’

        ‘Violated’: Woman reacts after thieves roam her house

        premium_icon ‘Violated’: Woman reacts after thieves roam her house

        News ‘It sounds like people are going to take it into their own hands’

        Women’s organisation celebrates a century of making a difference

        premium_icon Women’s organisation celebrates a century of making a...

        News Zonta’s 100th birthday celebrated by all Zontians in all 1200 clubs around the...