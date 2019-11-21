Criminals continue to wreak havoc despite police patrols
BLACKWATER homeowner Kristy Campbell was robbed while she slept on the evening of November 3 but she wasn’t the only victim, with four juveniles wreaking havoc across the town.
At least 16 vehicles and cars were broken into on November 3 with property stolen and damaged in the process.
After failing to locate the perpetrators on November 3, police launched an operation on November 4 to catch the criminals.
Plain clothes officers joined uniformed patrols in the search they conducted in vehicles and foot.
After consulting the community, four males aged between 12 and 17 were charged on November 4 for multiple property offences in Blackwater, Yeppoon, Woorabinda and Rockhampton.
A 17-year-old boy was charged with four counts of unlawful use of motor vehicle, three counts of burglary, two counts of enter premises and one count each of wilful damage and trespass.
A 15-year-old boy was charged with three counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary and enter premises and one count each of wilful damage.
A 13-year-old boy was charged with two counts of unlawful use of motor vehicle and one count each of enter premises and trespass.
A 12-year-old boy was charged with two counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary and one count of enter premises.
Despite the police action, the criminals weren’t deterred later in the week, with another three properties broken into between November 6 and 7.
If you have any information about the following, contact police on Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
- A Seeman St property was unlawfully entered and a vehicle was stolen on November 3 about 11am.
- A Schotia St property was unlawfully entered and a vehicle was stolen throughout the day on November 3.
- A Pendula Lane property was unlawfully entered and a vehicle was stolen on November 3 about 830pm.
- A Walsh Ave property was unlawfully entered and property was stolen on November 3 about 11pm.
- A Macdonald Crescent property was unlawfully entered on November 3 about 9pm.
- A Stower Street property was unlawfully entered on November 3 about 8pm.
- Three Deacon Drive properties was unlawfully entered and property was stolen between November 1 and November 4.
- A Bottletree Ave property was unlawfully entered and property was stolen between November 3 and November 5.
- A Myall St property was unlawfully entered and property was stolen between November 1 and November 5.
- A Fern St property was unlawfully entered and property was stolen between November 4 and November 6.
- Five vehicles parked on Wey St and Pendula Lane were unlawfully entered and was property stolen on November 3.
- A Eucalyptus St property was unlawfully entered and property was stolen on November 6.
- A Yeates Ave property was unlawfully entered and property was stolen on November 7.