Criminals stole more than a car, they stole a family member

MISSING: Dollie the rainbow lorikeet was in the back of her owner's car when it was stolen this morning.

MISSING: Dollie the rainbow lorikeet was in the back of her owner's car when it was stolen this morning.

UPDATE:Trevor and Dollie have been reunited after he received a phone call to say she was at a nearby pet shop.

As soon as he walked through the doors Trevor could hear Dollie "calling out to him”.

While the car is still missing, he was delighted to have the "most precious cargo” back.

EARLIER: INSTEAD of tucking a blanket over his pet rainbow lorikeet Dollie tonight, Trevor Harrison will worry for her safety.

The 12-year-old lorikeet was in the back of his 2016 MK2 Ford Ranger when it was stolen from Rowe Street, Norman Gardens this morning.

The car was last seen in the North Rockhampton street by a neighbour at 5.15am, but by 5.40am it was gone.

"I'm really concerned for her welfare - She hasn't got water and she only had very little food,” Trevor said.

"We are stressed to the max.”

Dollie the rainbow lorikeet was in the back of her owner's car when she was stolen this morning.

Since 2017, Trevor has been travelling Australia with the two loves of his life - his wife Barbara and Dollie.

The grey nomads were sleeping in their caravan just five metres away from the car when it was stolen.

"We are just devastated, we are worried sick about her,” he said.

Barbara gifted Dollie to Trevor after he returned from working overseas in 2007 - the pair have been inseparable since.

"She won't go to anyone else, she will only go to me,” Trevor said.

Trevor Harrison and Dollie in front of the car that was stolen from Norman Gardens.

The trio have travelled across Australia together, but Trevor now feared Dollie would soon be just a memory.

"The longer it goes, I dare say the chances are diminishing,” he said.

Dollie can't fly and would not survive in the wild.

The theft has stopped Trevor and Barbara in their tracks.

The pair sold their house to travel Australia, but the theft has left them "basically homeless”, according to Barbara.

"It's our only mode of transport, we were travelling around as we decided where to settle,” Barbara said.

They travelled to Rockhampton to visit family, but with no car they will now stay longer than expected.

The car has New South Wales registration plates, four roof racks, a white canopy, a TJM bull bar, side steps, a rear bar and a tow bar.

Dollie the rainbow lorikeet was in the back of her owner's car when it was stolen this morning.

The pair could potentially lose more than $50,000 if the car isn't returned, but their main concern is Dollie.

"Losing Dollie is losing 12 years of building a relationship,” Trevor said.

Trevor urged the offenders to drop Dollie at a vet or a pet shop.

Police are investigating.