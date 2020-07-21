Crim’s COVID claim forced court cleaner into overdrive

AS POLICE took dog fighting supplier Glenn John Wilson into custody he allegedly told them he had visited an undisclosed COVID-19 hotspot in New South Wales and contracted the disease.

The claim landed the 50-year-old Kingsthorpe man in isolation at the Toowoomba watch house while he waited to be transferred to prison.

Later Wilson recanted, telling police it was a lie, but not before the Toowoomba Courthouse contacted the lawyers, court officials and members of the public who were present for his sentencing on Friday.

Deputy senior registrar Scott Hastie said the courthouse took the required steps when it heard the initial claim.

"We did extra cleaning on Friday as a result of that and everybody who was in the courtroom was informed about it," he said

While some members of the public in the gallery for Wilson's sentencing have self-isolated as a precaution, Mr Hastie said the presiding Magistrate, Graham Lee, and his clerk were sufficiently distanced from Wilson.

"It is not necessary for them to isolate," he said.

Wilson is not the first person to mislead the court about a COVID infection.

"We had another situation right back in the early stages of it all but it turned out to be a false claim," Mr Hastie said.

"Still, special cleaning was undertaken."

When asked if police would fine Wilson for breaching the Chief Health Officer's direction they declined to comment, saying it was a matter for Queensland Health.

Queensland Health also declined to comment, with a spokeswoman saying it did not comment on individual cases.

The RSPCA prosecutor who brought the case against Wilson is not isolating.

An RSPCA spokesman hypothesised that perhaps Wilson thought he would be sent to hospital and not to jail.

Wilson was jailed for six months and ordered to pay $70,000 in costs after he was found guilty of supplying an animal for illegal dog fighting.

At the time of print Wilson was still in the watch house but no longer in isolation.