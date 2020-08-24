Crim’s efforts to steal safe end in dramatic ram raid

DUMP BREAK IN: Rockhampton Regional Council has advised that the Gracemere Waste Transfer Station would be closed today following an overnight break in with "some significant vandalism".

FAILED attempts to steal a safe from inside the office at Gracemere Waste Facility has led to the building being destroyed in a dramatic pre-dawn ram raid.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachy today confirmed the incident, saying earlier attempts to remove the heavy-duty safe had proven futile - prompting a desperate response.

"Unknown persons have attended the facility and at this location they forced entry into the office building there using unknown implements," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"When that was not successful, they removed a set of keys to a front-end loader and used it to cause further damage to the building which has subsequently dislodged that safe.

"[The offenders] have then taken the safe with them to an unknown location."

VANDALS STRIKE: This is the aftermath of a vandal driving a front-end loader through the office of the Gracemere Waste Transfer Station.

However, any further details remain unknown at this time as police wait for clearance to access the building's security box.

"[CCTV] is still to be assessed, we're waiting to hear back from Council at this stage regarding the building's structure and whether its safe for people to enter," he said.

The sum of money reportedly inside the safe is also unknown at this time.

Snr Sgt Peachey further alleged multiple offenders may have been involved due to the safe's weight.

"We don't know at this stage; but we're keeping an open mind. We're still waiting to review footage which will hopefully give us a clearer idea of the persons involve and how many."

The major incident unfolded between 4.30am and 5.30 at the Allen Rd property - staff only made aware following the trigger of emergency alerts.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey of Rockhampton Police's Criminal Investigation Branch.

Police are now seeking public assistance to assist with the matter.

"The message we want to get out there is that if anyone saw something suspicious to contact Crimestoppers or Rockhampton Detectives."

"Any vehicles hanging around that area, given that the safe was probably quite heavy its more than likely that more than one person was involved in this," Snr Sgt Peachey said.

Rockhampton Regional Council made the announcement about the incident Monday morning on social media.

"Unfortunately, we have had to close the Gracemere Waste Transfer Station today as the site was broken into overnight and there's been some significant vandalism," RRC said on Facebook.

The statement confirmed the site would remain closed for the day, with hopes to re-open on Tuesday.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.