Crims steal 17 shades of Murray grey from CQ property

POLICE from the Rockhampton Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) are seeking assistance from members of the public who may have information regarding a group of missing cattle.

In April, 17 head of Murray grey cows and calves were taken from a Blue Mountain property off the Peak Downs Highway.

The mob consisted of 10 cows aged between three and 10-years-old. The cows are all branded with symbol brand "RG" under bar and are all NLIS tagged. The calves had no identifying marks or tags.

Cattle similar to this colouring were stolen from a CQ property in April.

Any information can be passed on to the Rockhampton Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) on (07)4932 3681, a local police station or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

