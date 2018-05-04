Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
News

Crims steal 17 shades of Murray grey from CQ property

Shayla Bulloch
by
4th May 2018 11:36 AM

POLICE from the Rockhampton Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) are seeking assistance from members of the public who may have information regarding a group of missing cattle.

In April, 17 head of Murray grey cows and calves were taken from a Blue Mountain property off the Peak Downs Highway.

The mob consisted of 10 cows aged between three and 10-years-old. The cows are all branded with symbol brand "RG" under bar and are all NLIS tagged. The calves had no identifying marks or tags.

Cattle similar to this colouring were stolen from a CQ property in April.
Cattle similar to this colouring were stolen from a CQ property in April.

Any information can be passed on to the Rockhampton Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) on (07)4932 3681, a local police station or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

property queensland police rural
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Ergon accused of overcharging 1100 large regional businesses

    Ergon accused of overcharging 1100 large regional businesses

    Breaking Queensland Competition Authority launches investigation into Ergon.

    • 4th May 2018 11:46 AM
    Neighbours from hell move out, trailer trash moves in

    premium_icon Neighbours from hell move out, trailer trash moves in

    News A clean up crew was spotted cleaning up the carnage in Gracemere.

    • 4th May 2018 12:51 PM
    Exclusive brands land on coast at new luxe clothing store

    premium_icon Exclusive brands land on coast at new luxe clothing store

    Business SNEAK PEEK: High-end clothing store gives CQ fashion scene an edge

    'They've run riot': Gracemere family's neighbours from hell

    premium_icon 'They've run riot': Gracemere family's neighbours from hell

    News Home owner fed up with living next door to trail of rubbish

    Local Partners