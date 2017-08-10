Crimson extends winning run in A-grade netball

MISS VERSATILE: Brothers Crimson player Rebecca Hall can play anywhere on the court

NETBALL: Brothers Crimson are firming as favourites to claim a seventh consecutive Rockhampton Leagues Club Senior A division netball title.

They produced another dominant performance on Wednesday night, running out 36-goal winners over fourth-placed Brothers Fuchsia.

Crimson have set the benchmark this season, yet to lose a game with just two rounds to play, but coach Tracy Upton knows they cannot afford to drop their intensity in such a keenly contested competition.

The battle for the top four spots is well and truly on between Crimson, Frenchville Vipers, Frenchville Brumbies and Fuchsia while Bluebirds Hawks are coming home strongly to press their claims for a finals berth.

Upton said her job as a coach was made easy with the talent she had at her disposal.

The experienced trio of Emma Case, Amee Brown and Juanita Hill led from the front each week, providing inspiration for a talented young brigade which includes schoolgirls Zeckeisha Oakley and Rhianna Whouley.

Capricorn Claws' player Rebecca Hall brought plenty of versatility to Crimson's line-up, capable of playing any position on the court.

Upton said the strength of the team had been the players' attitude and their willingness to work hard at training and in every game.

"They're just really enjoying their netball and that shows on the court.

"What I really enjoy about coaching is watching the young players grow because they will be the ones to lead the team in years to come.

"The best thing about our club is we have plenty of young blood coming through,” Upton said.

Case in point was Lori Upton, who stepped up from reserve grade to slot seamlessly into the team's shooting combination alongside Hall and then Hill in Wednesday's win.

Upton said the younger players' smooth transition into the senior ranks could be attributed to the hard work of club coaches Lisa Durkin, Wendy Evans, Zoe Seibold, Jessie McMaster and Maggie Goodman.

"They put in countless hours with our juniors and our reggies. They really help establish that platform and we then get to enjoy the work that they have done when these players get their chance in A-grade,” she said.

Crimson's next game is against Bluebirds Hawks, who scored a 79-46 win over last year's finalists Frenchville Brumbies.

Hawks' goal shooter Taylah Cox was again on target, scoring 72 of her team's 79 goals.

Upton said Cox's match-up against Crimson's Bec Thompson would be a highlight of the clash.

"The Hawks are knocking on the door to get into the top four so we know they will bring it next week,” she said. We have to keep turning up ready to play.”

In the third game played on Wednesday, Colts Divas took the points after a hard-fought 45-41 win over Bluebirds Eagles.

Colts' centre Jane Childes again played a strong game while Eagles' goal attack Angela McNamara was her team's best.