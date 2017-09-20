Crippling power prices trigger urgent Rocky energy forum

UNDERSTANDING your power usage and bills, and tools to save energy and money will be top of the agenda at a public Energy Efficiency Forum in Rockhampton next month, the Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said today.

Mrs Lauga said the government understood the pressure electricity prices had on Queenslanders and that these workshops were a way to help.

"We are acutely aware that energy is a cost of living pressure for many households, particularly after the 43% increases inflicted under the previous government,” she said.

"The Palaszczuk Government's interventions have meant that on average prices for households have risen 1.9% over three years, and we remain committed to continuing to put downward pressure on prices and helping consumers better manage their energy costs.

"I am a proud supporter of this forum's grassroots approach - it will be run by community organisation Queensland Council of Social Service, and will help capacity build in the community, improving electricity literacy.

"The forum will focus on providing practical information and improving awareness of efficient energy use behaviour, as well as explaining government rebates and other assistance programs available to help those who are struggling.”

Mrs Lauga said the forum complemented the government's comprehensive Powering Queensland Plan which had resulted in the lowest increase in retail prices of any mainland state this year.

"The government has used public ownership of energy assets to shield regional Queenslanders from the brunt of price increases experienced elsewhere in the country under a broken national system, but we know that many are doing it tough,” she said.

"Over the past three years we have provided an annual subsidy of $790 per average household bill under our uniform tariff policy, to ensure regional Queenslanders are not paying more for electricity than those living in SEQ.

"We have also reformed the Electricity Rebate which provides vulnerable households with $340 per year towards their bill so that Health Care Card holders - around 157,000 extra Queensland households - are now able to apply, and have until 31 December 2017 to get their rebate backdated to 1 January 2017.”

The forum will be held at Rockhampton Leagues Club, Cnr George and Cambridge streets, on October 19 from 3pm to 7pm.