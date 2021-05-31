Crisafulli slams government over power station maintenance

Mr Crisafulli joined Callide MP Colin Boyce and Gregory MP Lachlan Millar at a press conference at Callide Power Station on Monday morning.Â

Mr Crisafulli joined Callide MP Colin Boyce and Gregory MP Lachlan Millar at a press conference at Callide Power Station on Monday morning.Â

Opposition leader David Crisafulli has slammed the State Government for not spending enough money on maintaining a Central Queensland power station which was at the centre of a widespread outage last week.

﻿Nearly half a million homes and businesses across the state and down into NSW lost power on Tuesday after a generator unit at Callide Power Station near Biloela caught fire and exploded.

Mr Crisafulli joined Callide MP Colin Boyce and Gregory MP Lachlan Millar at the site on Monday morning.

"We are all relieved and heartened no one was injured in the accident no one expected," Mr Crisafulli said.

"We want to make sure there is an unwavering commitment to repair and get the power station back online.

"We want to see locals given the opportunity to work on that repair process but most importantly to make sure there is a future here, to ensure there are jobs in the community for the foreseeable future."

Mr Crisafulli joined Callide MP Colin Boyce and Gregory MP Lachlan Millar at a press conference at Callide Power Station on Monday morning.Â

Mr Crisafulli said he was not convinced the government was investing enough money into maintaining the power station, and claimed it was rather using the station as a 'cash cow' instead.

"When I look at the amount of money the government is taking out of these assets compared to the amount of money they are putting back in, I'm not convinced we are spending enough to maintain these assets," he said.

Read more: Exclusion zone remains in place at Callide Power Station

Read more: 50 of 260 workers on site for power station recovery

"In many cases these assets are being used as a cash cow for the State Government and the returns they are getting quite frankly are far in excess of what most people in the commercial sector expect.

"At the moment the return on the asset based is nearly 20 per cent.

"That's a lot of money going into government pockets that doesn't help keep power plants operation if you are pumping money back in."

Mr Boyce said the power station was crucial to Biloela's economy.

"The Callide Power Station is the most important part of this community," Mr Boyce said.

"Business leaders have reiterated the fact that all the (260 employees) are tied to the Biloela economy.

" If we see the failure of this facility that will have a significant impact on the economy."

Mr Crisafulli asked the State Government to 'stop milking' the money, and start investing it into the power station.

"(Power stations) weren't built as a source of income for government, they were built as a way of providing power to industry (and) households that's their purpose."