Crisis averted: Football refs will take the field

The threat of a referees boycott of senior games in the Football CQ competition has been averted.

Referees were considering the walkout after expressing concerns over the "ongoing unacceptable behaviour of some spectators and club officials at games”.

Club presidents were summoned to meetings in Rockhampton and Gladstone this week to address the issue.

Football CQ operations manager Kerry Gray said in a statement today that a range of measures to be implemented from this weekend onwards were tabled and accepted by the clubs.

"Following these meetings, it has been decided that referees will be assigned to matches this weekend if clubs implement the agreed steps prior to the weekend,” she said.

"A review process has also been put in place to monitor and address the ongoing conduct of spectators and officials moving forward.”

No details were provided about the "range of measures”.