Ronaldo and Messi’s weird superstitions

FOOTBALLERS will do anything to win a match and in the case of this lot, they take it to the extreme.

We've assembled together the players taking part in the World Cup with the weirdest superstitions.

If you thought Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible abilities were just down to hard work and exceptional talent, then think again. It's also vital he walks onto the pitch in a very specific way.

And spare a thought for whoever sits next to Dele Alli in the England dressing room…

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo attends a training session at the team's base in Kratovo AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG

DELE ALLI'S ANCIENT SHIN PADS

Alli has been using the same shin pads he had as an 11-year-old. Incredibly the England star, who is an injury worry for Sunday's game with Panama, says they don't smell.

"I've had them 11 years, since I was 11," he told the BBC. "They don't smell. I don't know why, but they don't smell that bad. I don't clean them.

"I've tried other shin pads. I lost them for about six months. It wasn't the best [period of my career]. It was a really good feeling when I found them again. I was over the moon when I found them."

PEPE REINA'S TOASTIE AND WINE

The night before a game the Spain goalkeeper likes to eat TWO ham and cheese toasties and glugs a glass of wine to 'boost his mood'.

When playing at Liverpool he would go and fill his car up with petrol before a match, even if his motor didn't need it.

"I get up and have a shower, put my suit on and then head out to the car to buy petrol that I usually don't need," he explained in his autobiography.

"Six hours before kick-off at Anfield, and before I can even think about the game, I have to get to a petrol station."

HARRY KANE MIGHT START GROWING A BEARD

In 2014 Kane stopped shaving while he was on a scoring streak for Tottenham: "I have not had a shave since my first goal," he explained after a run of scoring in three consecutive games.

"I could end up an upside-down Tom Huddlestone if I keep scoring!"

After his double against Tunisia his razor might not be needed.

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S BEST FOOT FORWARD

As he walks out the tunnel the Portugal captain always makes sure it's his right foot that crosses the line onto the pitch first. He also insists on being the last player out the tunnel.

There’s something Rafa Nadal-esque about Ronaldo’s ritual

PHIL JONES, SOCKS AND WHITE LINES

England defender Phil Jones will put his socks on differently depending on whether he is playing home or away.

"The fixtures list United on the left side when we're at home and on the right when we're away.

So this weekend, I'll put my right sock on first, because it will be Swansea v United.

Next week, if I play against Benfica at Old Trafford, I'll put my left sock on."

He also doesn't like white lines.

"I also don't like stepping on white lines on the pitch. When I do cross a white line, then I'll take the first step with the foot that corresponds to whether we're home or away."

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi takes part in a training session at the team's base camp in Bronnitsy AFL PHOTO / JUAN MABROMATA

LIONEL MESSI'S DEAD-BALL ROUTINE

The Argentina star always puts the ball down with both hands and takes the same number of steps back before striking the ball. Fat lot of good it did against Iceland.

Jamie Vardy's port and Red Bull cocktail

During Leicester's title winning season the England striker admitted drinking half a bottle of port the night before every game, and on game day guzzling three cans of Red Bull.

Not sure Gareth Southgate would approve.

JORDI ALBA'S PERFECT SMILE

The Spaniard reportedly brushes his teeth two minutes before leaving the dressing room for the match.

MARIO GOMEZ'S TOILET ROUTINE

The German always uses the urinal furthest from the left in the washroom.

He also won't sing the national anthem after scoring in a youth match in which he had not sung.

"If it's free, I still always use the one on the left," he recently admitted, although he's more relaxed about his superstition than he used to be. "But if someone's using the one on the left, I go on the right."

THIBAUT COURTOIS'S CHIN RUBBING

Thibaut Courtois touches his chin during the national anthem when the camera pans past.

The man who will try to keep Harry Kane out in the final game of Group G will touch his chin for goodluck as he sings along to Belgium's La Brabanconne.