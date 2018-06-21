Critical 19-year-old flown to Brisbane after Bruce Hwy crash

A man is in a critical condition following a single-vehicle crash at Bajool. The Bruce Highway is expected to be closed for the next hour as emergency services respond.

UPDATE 11.50am: The 19-year-old male involved in the crash has been confirmed by Queensland Police as a Bajool local.

The young p-plater was on his was to work when he hit a cement culvert at 4am this morning, causing the car to crash.

He was found several hours later by a passing truck driver, who stayed on scene to help Emergency Services.

Queensland Police told media today that there were issues with the car battery following the crash, causing the headlights to cut out, which is why the 19-year-old was not found sooner.

Police advised they are looking at fatigue and driver distraction as causes of the accident.

The young man sustained severe head and abdomen injuries and was initially taken to the Rockhampton Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

He has since been flown to a Brisbane Hospital in a critical condition.

UPDATE 10.18am: The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has confirmed the patient involved in this morning's crash along the Bruce Hwy is a 19-year-old male.

The rescue service was tasked to the single vehicle accident at 6.50am after the patient was found entrapped in his vehicle by a passing motorist, which was located in a culvert on the Bruce Highway near Bajool.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has confirmed the patient involved in this morning's crash along the Bruce Hwy is a 19-year-old male. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

A spokesperson from RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service said given the state of the vehicle, it is suspected the accident occurred in the early hours of the morning.

Upon arrival to the scene, the patient was extracted from the vehicle by the Fire Brigade and received medical treatment by the on board Doctor and Critical Care Paramedic.

The patient was airlifted to the Rockhampton Base Hospital in a critical but stable condition with suspected severe head injuries, possible spinal and respiratory concerns.

8.40am: The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised that the Bruce Hwy is now re-opened near the roadworks at Bajool following a single vehicle rollover.

7.50am: The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised that the Bruce Hwy is currently closed due to the accident.

Motorists are advised there will be delays.

7.05am: The patient has been removed from the wreck and the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is on scene.

6.30am: A man is encapsulated in a vehicle wreck after an accident on the Bruce Hwy 30km south of Rockhampton.

Reports from the scene indicate a 35-year-old man is unconscious in a utility following a roll-over near roadworks at Bajool.

Emergency services are on scene.

The ute is off the road.

There are no reports of the highway being blocked at this time however theis believed to have been tasked to the incident.

More to follow.