11.20AM: A CHILD had been involved in a two-vehicle crash at The Range this morning.

It was reported from the scene there was a patient trapped however upon paramedics arrival all patients were out of the vehicles.

Paramedics and a critical care officer attended the scene shortly before 11am.

Four patients were treated for lacerations and minor injuries.

The patients included an adult their 40s, an adult female and one child.

10.45AM: A 40-YEAR-OLD woman is believed to be trapped in a rolled vehicle following a crash in South Rockhampton.

Emergency services are on the way to the scene at the intersection of Davis and William St in The Range.

It is believed it was a two-vehicle incident.

The engine of the rolled vehicle may be starting to catch fire.