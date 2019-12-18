Menu
A 25-year-old man is in custody after he was found unconscious on the road with a loaded gun early this morning. Photo: File
Crime

Locked and loaded: Rider crashes with pistol in pocket

Ashley Carter
18th Dec 2019 6:52 AM | Updated: 8:10 AM
A 25-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after he was found unconscious on a major Sunshine Coast road this morning with a loaded gun in his pocket.

Acting Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Chris Eaton said police and paramedics were called to David Low Way at Yaroomba just after 2am and found the man lying unconscious next to his motorbike after a low-speed crash. 

He had a loaded handgun in his pocket, as well as a substantial sum of cash, Det Snr Sgt Eaton said.

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with minor injuries and has since been released into police custody.

Det Snr Sgt Eaton said there was no indication the man had been involved in an altercation with another person.

More to come.

