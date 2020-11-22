Menu
Critical care team called to car-into-tree crash

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
22nd Nov 2020 9:12 AM
A MAN has suffered abdominal and leg injuries after he was involved in a single vehicle crash early on Sunday morning.

The man's car collided with a tree on the corner of Duncan St and McInnerney St, Collingwood Park about 5.45am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two crews were sent to the crash, as well as a critical care team.

The man required hospitalisation but the QAS spokeswoman said it was not necessary for the critical care team to accompany him.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

