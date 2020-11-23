Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

CRITICAL: Coast teen fighting for life after serious crash

Carlie Walker
23rd Nov 2020 11:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FRASER Coast teen is in a critical condition after being injured in a crash at Iveragh.

The 18-year-old Burrum River woman was a passenger in the single-vehicle crash on November 21.

Preliminary investigations indicate around 10:25am, a Nissan wagon was travelling north along the Bruce Highway when it veered across onto the wrong side of the road before losing control and rolling several times.

The woman was taken to Gladstone Base Hospital before being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The 18-year-old female driver of the wagon was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or any motorists with dashcam travelling on the Bruce Highway at Iveragh between 10am and 10.30am on November 21, to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

burrum river critical condition fccrash teen
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Veterans urged to reach out for help

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Veterans urged to reach out for help

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        How this former principal is helping to ‘brainwise’ schools

        Premium Content How this former principal is helping to ‘brainwise’ schools

        Education She has just released her third book, which outlines 10 steps for educators to make...

        Yeppoon family helps deliver a bit of ‘magic’ to DV victims

        Premium Content Yeppoon family helps deliver a bit of ‘magic’ to DV victims

        Community ‘Some of these people have had to flee in a hurry and have left everything...