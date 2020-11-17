CRITICAL: Rocky donors needed to restock blood levels

ROCKHAMPTON residents are being urged to provide the gift of life this upcoming holiday season as the city’s Red Cross Lifeblood centre grapples with critically-low donations.

The Quarry St site this morning issued an urgent appeal for help – at least 175 additional donations over the next fortnight – in a bid to adequately restock both blood and plasma donations.

Supplies of both O+ and A+ blood types – the most commonly used nationwide – have now reportedly dwindled to just two days’ supply.

Today’s concerning revelation comes after the organisation first reported a steady decline in the number of donors amid the recent pandemic.

Lifeblood is understood to be receiving fewer appointments and a disheartening 1200 donors cancelling or not showing up to their appointments.

Two of the most common bloody types have dropped to critically-low levels. Picture: Stuart Milligan

Lifeblood spokeswoman Belinda Smetioukh further explained at least 31,000 donations were required nationwide each week to ensure adequate stock for lifesaving procedures.

“As restrictions across the nation continue to ease, it’s essential that blood and plasma donations continue,” Ms Smetioukh said.

“We saw the absolute best of the community throughout the pandemic with most donors continuing to come in.”

However, she added, the recent trend of decreased appointments and increased cancellations were beginning to take their toll on the struggling organisation.

“The need for blood and blood products never stops, so we urge those who can to make blood or plasma donation part of their ‘new normal’.

Linda Mansfield donates blood for the Red Cross.

“Even if you don’t know what blood type you have, we still need you – we need all blood types every day,” said Ms Smetioukh.

Those who hold concern over the safety protocol are reminded of the organisation’s strict practices.

“Our donor centres are safe to visit, with strict social distancing, cleaning and donor eligibility measures still in place,” she said.

“Only healthy people are eligible to give blood and we have introduced even more stringent wellness checks prior to appointments, including temperature checking.”

New and existing donors are welcome. To book a blood or plasma donation visit lifeblood.com.au, call 13 14 95 or download the Donate Blood app.