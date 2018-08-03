Menu
CROATIA CALLING: Anton Savkovic from Sydney. Allan Reinikka ROK020818anomad1
Croatian grey nomads enjoy Rocky's winter sun

Steph Allen
by
3rd Aug 2018 12:00 AM

CROATIAN born grey nomad, Anton Savkovic, travels the country once a year in his motorhome with his wife Eva.

Mr Savkovic was enjoying the winter warmth and the scenery at Kershaw Gardens yesterday on the last day of his two-day stay in the Beef Capital.

The Gardens are in a perfect spot for visitors, directly across from Stockland Shopping Centre, food outlets and Birch Carrol and Coyle Cinema.

The retired pharmaceutical workshop maintenance fitter from Sydney said he and his wife enjoy exploring the northern regions of the country during winter to chase the warmth.

"We're just enjoying the sunshine,” he said.

"This trip is a short one this year because we are going to the United States next month.

"But it's too long to sit at home and wait so we packed up and decided to come where the sun's warmer.

"Last year we were at Darwin National Park, Kakadu and all the way to Uluru and the year before we went all the way up to Cooke Town.”

Mr Savkovic has been travelling once a year since retiring six years ago and said he has enjoyed his time in Rockhampton.

"It's quite a nice city actually,” he said.

"It looks quite big and there's nice shopping.

"I really like it.

"We went to the Botanic Gardens and thought it was nice.”

Mr Savkovic moved to Australia in 1971 and said he enjoys the hospitality of the country.

"Everyone is easygoing and helpful and I enjoy the life here,” he said.

"It's very nice and there's good people.

"The heat sometimes is a little bit too much but it's not that bad in Sydney.”

