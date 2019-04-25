Menu
Public Television Service crew members Kuan Yu Chen and Wu Nan Chen are seen filming Darwin local Angus Copeland at Crocasaurus Cove. PICTURE: KERI MEGELUS
Offbeat

Croc Candy story to wow Asian audience

by GARY SHIPWAY
25th Apr 2019 8:50 AM
THE sweet tale of success of Darwin's littlest CEO Angus Copelin-Walters is going international.

A production company from Taiwan has been following the Fannie Bay nine-year-old this week filming and interviewing him for a new TV show to be aired in Taiwan and Greater Asia in September.

The program is titled Sweet CEO and will share Angus' Croc Candy business story as well as showcase Darwin and what it's like living in croc country.

An important part of the show will be working with Larrakia people and elder, Tony Lee to discuss Angus' future candy projects using bush tucker ingredients.

Angus admits it's been a bit scary to be filmed for a whole week.

"But I can't wait to see the show," he said

"So many people will see Darwin in Asia and it might bring more tourists to buy my NT-flavoured candy."

