Croc fears bite at site earmarked for $70K spruce-up

Michelle Gately
| 28th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
CROC CONCERN: Cr Ellen Smith at Springer's Lagoon, set to get a make-over after years of neglect. Signage will be placed at the site to warn people about the dangers of crocodiles after sightings last year.
CROC CONCERN: Cr Ellen Smith at Springer's Lagoon, set to get a make-over after years of neglect. Signage will be placed at the site to warn people about the dangers of crocodiles after sightings last year.

A GRACEMERE resident is fearful a serious accident could happen if families are encouraged to swim in a re-vamped Springer's Lagoon.

Long-term resident Jenny Graham said a crocodile had been seen at the isolated lagoon last year and was worried Rockhampton Regional Council was pouring money into upgrading the area.

The council has set aside $70,000 in the 2017/18 budget to rejuvenate Springer's Lagoon, which has been neglected over the past decade.

Plans include upgrades to tables, picnic shelters and pathways, trees will be planted for long-term revegetation, and a new waterway access point would be installed for swimming and kayaking or canoeing.

But Ms Graham said it was a place locals knew not to swim at following the crocodile sighting.

"I'm afraid people will take their kids down there,” she said.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection was advised of a sighting in January 2016 and, according to their website, conducted a site assessment which revealed no evidence of a crocodile.

"The lagoon is isolated from the Fitzroy River and on private property,” their website concludes.

Councillor Ellen Smith, who applied for the funding, said council had little to do with the reserve apart from mowing at present, but she was concerned about the sightings.

"I have not been aware of any crocodile sightings in that area,” she said.

"Certainly no one has contacted me regarding this.

"A recent Facebook post is the first I have heard.

"I am very concerned at this news and will be suggesting adequate signage to warn people against swimming in the lagoon.

"In light of the crocodile sightings, I will be requesting signage be placed there discouraging swimming or any water sports.

"When the area is developed, there should be safe places to fish, so that people don't have to venture right to the water's edge.

"Signage can warn people against swimming in the lagoon, but it would be difficult for us to enforce.

"Council has no control over people swimming in creeks on road reserves or lagoons on other public reserves.

"Council has warning signs along the river, but people still swim there.”

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection yesterday confirmed they had not received any further sighting reports.

"While there is usually no direct access to Springer's Lagoon from the Fitzroy River, the area is within the flood plain and could become accessible to crocodiles during and after flooding events,” a spokesperson said.

"Crocodiles are highly mobile animals and may use flood waters to travel to places they would not normally be expected. That's why it's important to be on the lookout for crocodiles in unexpected places after flooding events.

"Gracemere is well within known crocodile country.

"EHP strongly reminds residents and visitors that no matter how many crocodiles have been removed, no waterway in croc country can ever be considered to be free of crocodiles.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crocodile crocodile sighting gracemere springer's creek

