Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Saltwater crocodile attacked a man yesterday while he was out hunting on the Glyde River yesterday afternoon.
Saltwater crocodile attacked a man yesterday while he was out hunting on the Glyde River yesterday afternoon.
Pets & Animals

Croc grabs man by leg, tries to drag him away

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
29th Apr 2020 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is lucky to be alive after a crocodile grabbed him by the leg and tried to drag him away.

The 23-year-old man was fishing on the Glyde River yesterday evening, near a remote outstation south east of Ramingining, when the 1.8m saltie snuck up behind him and bit into his upper leg.

The victim was in waist deep water about 5pm yesterday when the croc attacked.

The man managed to grab onto nearby mangroves and hold on for dear life before the croc finally let go and swam away.

Watch Commander Siiri Tennosaar said the man was extremely lucky to have survived the attack.

"The man suffered several deep lacerations to his upper thigh but miraculously did not sustain any life-threatening injuries," she said.

He was treated at a local clinic before being transported to Darwin for treatment at Royal Darwin Hospital.

Originally published as Croc grabs man by leg, tries to drag him away

More Stories

crocodile crocodile attack fisherman leg man northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parents would ‘sell souls’ to keep their child

        premium_icon Parents would ‘sell souls’ to keep their child

        News Neurosurgeons say 10-year-old CQ boy could die after Easter accident leaves him in an induced coma

        Council faces huge budget deficit from COVID-19 fallout

        premium_icon Council faces huge budget deficit from COVID-19 fallout

        News A special council meeting was held on Tuesday for the matter

        Three hospitalised, one serious, after midnight crash in Rocky

        premium_icon Three hospitalised, one serious, after midnight crash in...

        Breaking There were reports from residents on social media of a car driving erratically in...