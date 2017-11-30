Croc map: Fitzroy River sightings spike across Rocky, Cap Coast

Screenshot taken of a video posted to social media of a crocodile near the Fitzroy riverbank, south of Norbridge Park.

CROCODILES are moving in on their slain king's Fitzroy River throne as sightings spike in the catchment.

Wildlife officers have noticed a change in the local reptilian community's behaviour in the three months since the 5.2m beast washed up, shot dead.

It comes as Tylah James Ritchie shared a video to Fishing Central Queensland of a crocodile in another location, spotted south of Norbridge Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection said they believe the crocodile is well known, having received 12 reports of sightings in this area; though none were in the past three months.

"Owing to its location the department suspects it's the same animal that has been seen, and photographed and filmed, a number of times in the past," an EHP spokesperson said.

"The crocodile is in known croc habitat in the southern tidal reaches of the Fitzroy River where it has a good food supply and very suitable water conditions.

"There have been no reports of this animal behaving aggressively and it is not in a location where it is automatically targeted for removal."

CROCODILE MAP | KNOWN FITZROY RIVER CROC SPOTS

NOTE: Locations are not exact, click pins for more details:

Despite this, the EHP warned the public treat this animal, and all crocodiles, as "potentially lethal".

"In particular, this crocodile should not be approached and must never be fed," they said.

"If this animal begins to threaten public safety this should be reported to EHP on 1300 130 372."

In the past three months, the EHP has received 10 sighting reports for the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast areas.

It has been 10 weeks since a massive crocodile was found shot, and remains the focus of an ongoing police investigation.

"EHP has noticed a change in crocodile behaviour since this large animal was taken," a spokesperson said.

"Crocodiles are territorial animals and often other crocs will move in to take advantage of habitat where a crocodile has been removed.

"EHP has noted that sightings of crocs in the area where the croc was shot have increased."

All members of the public are reminded that waterways in and around Rockhampton are known crocodile habitat and Crocwise behaviour must be observed at all times.

Any information that the public has in relation to this incident should be provided to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or EHP on 1300 130 372.

Recent sightings:

October 30: Baggot's Bank, Fitzroy River: Area is a known crocodile habitat.

Baggot's Bank, Fitzroy River: Area is a known crocodile habitat. October 19: Fitzroy River: Crocodile warning signs placed.

Fitzroy River: Crocodile warning signs placed. September 29: Causeway Lakes, Yeppoon: Monitoring for further reports.

Causeway Lakes, Yeppoon: Monitoring for further reports. September 27: Fitzroy River, south of Rockhampton: Area is known crocodile habitat. Routine monitoring.

Fitzroy River, south of Rockhampton: Area is known crocodile habitat. Routine monitoring. September 27: Fitzroy River, south of Rockhampton: Area is known crocodile habitat. Routine monitoring.

Fitzroy River, south of Rockhampton: Area is known crocodile habitat. Routine monitoring. September 20: Fitzroy River near Alligator Creek: A 5.2m crocodile with a single gunshot wound was found dead.

Fitzroy River near Alligator Creek: A 5.2m crocodile with a single gunshot wound was found dead. September 20: Crocodile reported at Fitzroy River near South Yaamba: Crocodile warning signs deployed, monitoring for further reports.

Crocodile reported at Fitzroy River near South Yaamba: Crocodile warning signs deployed, monitoring for further reports. September 19: Crocodile reported at Fitzroy River, Near Yaamba: Area is known crocodile habitat. Crocodile warning signs deployed.

Crocodile reported at Fitzroy River, Near Yaamba: Area is known crocodile habitat. Crocodile warning signs deployed. September 11: Crocodile reported near Gavial Creek, Rockhampton. Area is known crocodile habitat.

Crocodile reported near Gavial Creek, Rockhampton. Area is known crocodile habitat. September 4: Crocodile reported at Cawarral Creek, near Keppel Sands. Area is known crocodile habitat.

A trap had been set in the Fitzroy River in August, which targeted a "problem crocodile" more than 2m long.

It was unsuccessful in capturing the animal and was removed once the EHP determined it had moved outside the management zone.

"The trap will be re-introduced if further sighting reports of this or any other crocodile in a targeted removal zone are received," a spokesperson said.

Multiple crocodile sightings near Splitters Creek has resulted in a croc trap being placed in the waterway near the outflow to the Fitzroy River. Chris Ison ROK151216ccroc2

Be Crocwise:

. Obey croc warning signs;

. Don't swim or let domestic pets swim in waters where crocs may live;

. Be aware that crocodiles also swim in the ocean;

. Stand back from the water when fishing or cast netting;

. Never provoke, harass or feed crocs;

. Never leave food, fish scraps or bait near the water, a camp site or boat ramp;

. Never interfere with or fish or boat near crocodile traps;

. Always supervise children, and

. Remember, you are responsible for your own safety in croc country.

Crocodile sightings can be reported to EHP on 1300 130 372 and the department investigates all crocodile reports it receives.

Further information on crocodiles and being Crocwise, including video safety tips on boating and fishing in crocodile country, is available on EHP's website at www.ehp.qld.gov.au.