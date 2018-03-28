Croc sighting: 4m reptile spotted at Port Alma

BIG CROC: A member of the public captured this crocodile, reportedly about 4m long, spotted on Sunday, March 25 at Inkerman Creek near Port Alma.

BIG CROC: A member of the public captured this crocodile, reportedly about 4m long, spotted on Sunday, March 25 at Inkerman Creek near Port Alma. Ron

CREEPING up onto the bank of Inkerman Creek, a 4m crocodile was spotted by several locals this week.

The croc spotting near Port Alma is one of many since the killing of a 5.26m crocodile last September, with around seven sightings reported in the Central Queensland area.

A spokesperson from the department of Environment and Science said the crocodile sighting had been reported on Sunday, March 25 in the same area.

"Wildlife officers from the Department of Environment and Science are investigating a crocodile sighting at Inkerman Creek, Port Alma on Sunday 25 March 2018," she said.

CROCODILE MAP | Note: Pins don't reflect exact locations

The spokesperson confirmed a member of the public saw an estimated 4m animal basking on the mud bank and reported the crocodile did not display any aggressive behaviour.

However if the crocodile was to display dangerous behaviour it would be targeted for removal due to Inkerman Creek being in Zone E which is a general management zone, under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan.

Due to the recent sightings, warning signs have since been deployed and wildlife officers are monitoring the area.

Earlier this month, a crocodile was reporter near Coorooman Creek, Yeppoon.

The Department of Environment and Science spokesperson said members of the public should be reminded to always be aware in crocodile country.

Crocodile sightings can be reported to DES on 1300 130 372.

The department investigates all crocodile reports it receives.