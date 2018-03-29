Menu
Beast on Scarness Beach: that's not a croc

Carlie Walker
by
29th Mar 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:58 AM

A REPORTED crocodile sighting at Scarness Beach has been downplayed by the Department of Environment and Science.

The sighting was reported on March 21, two days after the animal was allegedly spotted, but after reviewing details of the sighting, a spokeswoman for the department said it was unlikely it was a crocodile and no further action was required.

"Dugongs and turtles are commonly found in this area and it is possible that it was one of these animals that was sighted," the spokeswoman said.

Members of the public are urged to report all crocodile sightings as soon as possible to DES on 1300 130 372. Timely reports greatly assist wildlife officers in their crocodile management activities.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
